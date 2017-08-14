Where To Watch The 2017 Solar Eclipse In Los Angeles

It’s not every day that one gets to experience a solar eclipse. On the morning of August 21st, there will be rare one. While partial solar eclipses happen roughly every 12 to 18 months, this will be the first time a total eclipse will be visible in the U.S. since 1979. What is a solar eclipse? It is when the moon positions itself between our own Earth and the sun. Due to Los Angeles being further south, Angelenos will only get to experience around 70% of the sun being blocked compared to those in the northern states. Experience this rare occurrence on August 21st at these locations.



www.griffithobservatory.org 2800 E Observatory RdLos Angeles, CA 90027 Los Angeles’ famed Observatory, which offers spectacular views of the city, will be welcoming people for a free viewing event on the morning of August 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. View the skies from a telescope on the lawn, or head into the Hall of the Sky and look up using their solar telescope. Given the popularity of this spot, expect it to be crowded.



www.lashp.com 1245 N Spring StLos Angeles, CA 90012(323) 441-8819 Experience this natural phenomenon at one of the National Park Service’s locales. At L.A. State Historic Park, park rangers will lead people on a hike from the Gateway to Nature Center in El Pueblo at 8:30 a.m. You can also skip the ranger led hike and go to the park yourself.



www.nps.gov 4121 Potrero RoadNewbury Park, CA 91320(805) 370-2301 On the morning of the eclipse, visit Rancho Sierra Vista, where there will be children’s activities, and more. This is a National Park Service event, and it begins at 9:30 a.m. There will be a limited supply of solar glasses so make sure to get there early!



www.mtwilson.edu Use Angeles Crest Highway(626) 440-9016 Starting at 9:05 a.m., there will be solar telescopes available for viewing this spectacular event. Or, make sure to bring your own solar glasses.





www.lamountains.com 26800 Mulholland HwyCalabasas, CA 91302(818) 878-0866 Head to this beautiful ranch off Mulholland Hwy in Calabasas where State park rangers will help you experience this phenomenon. The event starts at 9:30 a.m.



www.lapl.org 22200 Ventura BlvdWoodland Hills, CA 91364(818) 226-0017 Come from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and bring your own glasses for a viewing event hosted at this library branch.



www.lapl.org 12511 Moorpark StStudio City, CA 91604(818) 755-7873 From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., join this library branch for an outdoor eclipse viewing party. Free solar eclipse glasses from the Space Science Institute will be provided, and there will be stories, music, crafts, and yoga. It’s the perfect event for children, teens and families.



www.lapl.org 14561 Polk StSylmar, CA 91342(818) 367-6102 From 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., join Sylmar’s Library for a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party. Great for adults, kids, seniors, teens and others, see the sun safely through a homemade solar telescope and get a pair of free sun-viewing glasses to watch this eclipse.



www.lapl.org 7771 Foothill BlvdTujunga, CA 91042(818) 352-4481 From 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., this library branch will be hosting a Solar Eclipse 2017 event where visitors can watch the eclipse with Solar System Ambassador Elena Semer. Free solar-viewing glasses will be provided.



www.lapl.org 13605 Van Nuys BlvdPacoima, CA 91331(818) 899-5203 At 10 a.m., join the Pacoima Library for a Solar Eclipse Program. They will be offering glasses, information and a live-feed from NASA where you can watch the eclipse.

