‘STEP: The Movie’ Will Have You Stepping High!

By Deborah Howell

Want a fab time at the flicks this summer? Step out to STEP: The Movie! After watching the Lethal Ladies Step dance team from Baltimore go for victory in dance competition and in life, you’ll feel like step dancing on the roof when you leave the theater! Bring the whole family, but especially your daughters and granddaughters–you’ll have a fantastic experience–promise!

I love this movie with my whole heart. As a teenager, girls sports saved me. I owe those teammates and coaches so much for their friendship and their tough love. That kind of dedication is multiplied to the tenth power in this gripping film. Your heart will beat as loud as it possibly can!

Finally, a family movie this summer that’s worth cheering about!

Don’t forget to watch the Lethal Ladies of Baltimore stepping live on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance on Monday, August 14th at 8pm.

STEP is in select theatres now and opens nationwide August 18th. #STEPtheMovie @STEPtheMovie #AD

Here’s the website so you can see the trailer:

http://www.foxsearchlight.com/stepmovie/ STEP IS LIFE!