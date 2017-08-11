Listen To Win Tickets To The Smooth Summer Jazz Festival At The Hollywood Bowl

August 11, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Contest, Hollywood Bowl, Smooth Summer Jazz Festival

Listen all weekend for your chance to win your way into the Smooth Summer Jazz on Sunday, August 20th at the Hollywood Bowl, presented by the LA Phil!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines wins a pair of tickets to the show!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE.

Enjoy a groove-filled midsummer evening of classic smooth jazz artists including Dave Koz & Friends, Ohio Players, Morgan James, EPK with Euge Groove, Peter White & Keiko Matsui.

For tickets and more information, visit HollywoodBowl.com!

