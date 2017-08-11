‘Hamilton’ Tickets Available For $10 Via Digital Lottery

Think you couldn’t afford tickets for the hit Broadway show HAMILTON? Think again. The Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced this morning that you can get tickets for just $10 in a digital lottery. Some seats will even be located in the front row! Here’s how to enter.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (HamiltonBroadway.com/app).

, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (HamiltonBroadway.com/app). You can also visit www.HollywoodPantages.com/Lottery or

http://www.luckyseat.com/hamilton to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 AM PT two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM PT the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM PT the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

SPECIAL NOTE: Entry times for the first weekend of performances will vary. Please visit links on Fri 8/11 at 9am PT for specific entry times.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM PT the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM PT the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 3 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Good luck. Performances start today and run through December 30th.