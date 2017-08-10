Pat Prescott Talks New Musical ‘Shout Sister Shout’ With Director Randy Johnson

By Pat Prescott

Now playing at the Pasadena Playhouse, the world premiere of the new musical Shout Sister Shout. It’s the untold story of legendary gospel, rock and blues singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and who better to tell the story than director Randy Johnson, who wrote and directed the hit Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin.

We talked Randy about his new musical and the inspiration behind it. Listen to  my conversation with Randy Johnson and you’ll be inspired to see Shout Sister Shout, now in performance at the Pasadena Playhouse through  Sunday August 20th.

For tickets and more info visit www.PasadenaPlayhouse.org or call 626-356-7529. See the info below to take advantage of special discount prices for Wave listeners.

Special Offer for The Wave listeners!

Offer: 20% off
Dates: Tuesday- Friday performances, August 2- August 18
(Seating based on availability. Offer excludes Sections Orchestra P-S and Mezzanine DD-HH)
Code: WAVE

Directions:

  • Click on the Get Tickets button
  • Click the date that you’d like attend (Tues- Friday/ Aug 2-18)
  • Enter WAVE in the promo box on the upper right and click submit
  • Hover over the seating chart and the discounted prices will appear.
  • Please note, that the system has a pop-up that asks you to log in or continue as a guest. Just click “continue as a guest”.
