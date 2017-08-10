Pat Prescott Talks New Musical ‘Shout Sister Shout’ With Director Randy Johnson

By Pat Prescott

Now playing at the Pasadena Playhouse, the world premiere of the new musical Shout Sister Shout. It’s the untold story of legendary gospel, rock and blues singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and who better to tell the story than director Randy Johnson, who wrote and directed the hit Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin.

We talked Randy about his new musical and the inspiration behind it. Listen to my conversation with Randy Johnson and you’ll be inspired to see Shout Sister Shout, now in performance at the Pasadena Playhouse through Sunday August 20th.

