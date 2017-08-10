Marcus Miller Talks Upcoming Long Beach Jazz Festival Show With Pat Prescott

August 10, 2017 10:20 AM By Pat Prescott
One of the highlights of this weekend’s 30th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival will be a performance on Friday night by bassist Marcus Miller, who has added his magic touch to recordings and shows featuring some of the legendary names in music from Miles Davis to Luther Vandross. Marcus never disappoints.

He called in to talk about the festival, his busy summer and a new upcoming project.  Check him out along with all the other artists at the Long Beach Jazz Festival this weekend at Rainbow Lagoon Park.

For tickets and more information visit www.LongBeachJazzFestival.com or call 562-424-0013.

