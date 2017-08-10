Greg Mack Talks To Jacqui Burge Of Desk Yogi About Yoga At Your Desk!

By Greg Mack

If you work from your desk a lot–or in my case, the studio–you probably don’t get the stretching and/or exercise you need on a daily basis. And while several of my friends try and drag me into Yoga Classes, I just couldn’t find the time to dedicate to it. Mind you, all my friends that do take Yoga are so fit and cool… But I met a lady that made it all make sense for my crazy schedule!

Jacqui Burge of Desk Yogi explained to me how easy it was to do Yoga at my desk, in the studio, and even in the car. What, the Car? I had to ask her more. What a fascinating lady, she makes it seem so easy! And you know what? Following her instructions makes it seem wait too easy!