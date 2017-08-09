Ask A Los Angeles Expert: Preparing For Fall Fashion

Sartorially speaking, it’s time to take on the fall of 2016, a fact that then begs the question: What should you add to your wardrobe to keep on trend for this new season? When it comes to style smarts, that query can be a tricky one but never fear. Help is here. Meet expert Jessica Oliver.



Jessica Oliver

Swift

3216 W. Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank CA 91505

(818) 558-1289

iloveswift.com Swift3216 W. Magnolia Blvd.Burbank CA 91505(818) 558-1289 For more than a decade, Jessica Oliver has been working as a celebrity wardrobe stylist in Los Angeles. However, while hanging on to this killer skill, this entrepreneur saw her dream job come in the form of owning a vintage shop as of 2012. “That’s when I took ownership of Swift Vintage. Creating unique style has always been important to me. And, when it comes to fashion, I think the main thing is that you feel like you in what you’re wearing. Style is very personal. I like to mix modern pieces with vintage ones. Adding a piece of vintage jewelry or shoes to a modern dress can personalize your outfit and you can create your own version of a trend,” she expounds before offering some tips on what to wear this autumn.





Bombs Away “A few of my favorite 90s fashion trends are back and the bomber jacket is one. Pick up a satin or silk, Asian-inspired bomber jacket, or something in a bright color or monochromatic print. Whatever your personal style speaks, make a statement,” says this expert, who adds, “Throw that piece over a simple tee shirt and your favorite jeans, or take the garment out for the night while pairing it with a pencil skirt or slip dress. Either way, it’s the perfect lightweight layering piece for the transition into fall here in L.A.” As for her men’s take on the same garment? “Pair a quilted or leather bomber jacket with your favorite denim or even cargo pants, which are making a huge comeback this season too.”





Never Say Die “Because we live in Los Angeles, and it does stay warm for a while, try a mini micro-suede skirt paired with your favorite vintage tee and ankle boots for a cute and super easy daytime look,” says this insider who points to Halston of the 70s as inspiration. She continues, “For those cooler evenings, try a knee-length suede wrap skirt paired with a floral blouse and chunky, platform ankle boots. There are so many options out there for synthetic fabrics (animal-friendly) that look and feel amazing on. This trend is classic 70s, but remember fashion is all about personalization. Have fun with this one.” Oliver adds, “For the guys, it’s all about ‘kitch-ie’ prints. Try a paisley or floral patterned button down or maybe a fun western shirt.” She admits, “It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by prints if you are not used to wearing them, but try [the trend by] pairing a print with a solid dark denim jean or trousers and a simple solid cardigan or blazer.”





Statement Please A 90s trend Oliver points to that is back this season is the choker, which she loves. “The statement choker is a great way to spruce up a simple outfit, whether you’re wearing a denim skirt, jeans or a little back dress. She also insists that classic pearls are making a comeback. “Try a single strand of pearls over a simple white or heather gray tee for an easy daytime look to instantly add a touch of class.” For those looking to make a statement, she recommends stacking several strands of pearls at a time. “You can even hang a pendant from the strands to add that wow factor. Pearls are timeless.” Related: Best Clothing Stores For Teens In LA





A Shoe In This expert insists that this fall, “It’s all about the shoes.” Platforms, booties and flats, to be precise. Oliver states, “I’m loving the shoe trends this season because they are heavily inspired by the 1960s and 1970s. Lots of square/rounded toe ankle boots in really fun colors and fabrics. Very mod.” She adds, “Patent leather is definitely making a comeback, along with animal prints and bright colors. The best thing about wearing ankle booties is the versatility. Pair your boots with a dress and tights to achieve the [quintessential] mod look or pair your boots with a pair of cropped trousers and a fitted blazer for an evening out.”





In The Bag “Your handbag speaks volumes about your personality,” insists Jessica Oliver, who states she has long been a collector of this necessary accessory. She says that, in particular, “Whether you’re into a classic, leather or croc inspired bag, or something hand-painted or embroidered, you will be sure to love what you see this fall.” Oliver continues, “To showcase a bold color or something really offbeat and unique, even if you’re wearing a simple business suit, this trend offers the opportunity to funk-up any outfit in a very simple way.” An example? She points to boxy, geometric handbags with off-centered openings as well as cross-body and wristlets in offbeat colors and patterns. Overall, as Oliver states, “This season’s bags are pulling colors, fabrics and shapes from the past.” For something fun? Swift’s retro enthusiast says to go vintage. “Lucite box handbags from the 50s and 60s can be found in a variety of geometric shapes, sizes, colors. You can actually create a very modern look with a vintage handbag. It’s all in the styling.” Related: Best Los Angeles Fashion Blogs



Freelance travel writer Jane Lasky, contributes to publications such as Travel + Leisure, Vogue and Esquire. Her weekly sojourning column ran in 40 newspapers for 20 years. Jane is anything but an accidental tourist and always travels with her pillow. Check out her articles on Examiner.com.