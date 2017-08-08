Pets Do Not Benefit Kids’ Health, Study Finds

August 8, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Cats, children, Dan Corey, Dogs, Pets, study
Group of cats and dogs

LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) — Dogs and cats have no “significant” impact on children’s mental and physical health, according to a new study by the RAND Corporation.

Described by the journal as Anthrozoos as the “largest-ever study” on the link between pet ownership and children’s well-being, the study contradicts previous research that suggests that pets help children breathe easier, become more empathetic and experience similar benefits.

However, the nonprofit research organization’s study also suggests that family income, language skills and types of family housing have a significant impact on a child’s health.

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live