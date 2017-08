By Pat Prescott

Boney James is having a great summer. He’s touring the country, he’s about to put out a brand new record and he’s headlining this Saturday night at the Long Beach Jazz Festival!

Boney called in to the morning show to talk about returning to Rainbow Lagoon Park and about his new upcoming release Honestly. Listen in to our conversation and consider joining us this weekend!

For ticket information and the complete lineup visit www.LongBeachJazzFestival.com or call 562-424-0013.