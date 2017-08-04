Listen To Win A Chance To Herbie Hancock At The Hollywood Bowl

The LA Phil presents Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington at the Hollywood Bowl on August 23rd, and The WAVE has your chance to win your way in!

Continually re-imagining jazz, the ever-ingenious Oscar- and multiple Grammy-winning pianist Herbie Hancock will bring his newest mind-blowing explorations to life with his amazing new band.

L.A. native Kamasi Washington’s groundbreaking debut album The Epic and his stunning live performances around the world have brought the legacy of 20th century jazz to a new cohort of millennial hip-hop fans and more.

