L.A.’s Fred Segal Is Doing A Home Décor Collab

By Crystal Zahler

Angelinos, Fred Segal has collaborated with CB2 to bring you home décor and furniture.

Fred Segal’s collab will incorporate the store’s famous chic California vibe, bringing statement pieces to your living space that will make it feel even more like home.

Named “Venice Studio Collection,” it’s quite obvious it will have all the beach and SoCal vibes anyone could ever desire.

From a palm tree lamp to a pineapple side table and of course neon signs, you can practically put California into your bedroom! Especially when Fred Segal’s iconic jeans make an appearance as throw pillows.

We are already day-dreaming about our spectacular Californian room now!