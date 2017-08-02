Pat Prescott Talks With Shanice About Her Upcoming ‘UnSung’ Episode

By Pat Prescott

I think if I was managing an artist, I would make sure that part of their homework would be watching UnSung. Unsung is TV One’s award winning biographical documentary series, kind of like Behind the Music for all our great R&B and hip hop artists. It’s must see TV at our house and we’ll definitely be watching this weekend for the premiere of their profile of Shanice.

You will remember her as a cute little teenager with a five octave range and a beautiful smile to go along with her first big hit “I Love Your Smile”, a song that topped the charts in 22 countries and launched her career. But like many entertainment stars, it hasn’t all been a smooth road for Shanice, and we’ll see and hear every bit of that story this Sunday.

In this candid episode, Shanice opens up about her life as a child star, her heart breaking struggles in the music business, her marriage to actor Flex Alexander and the moment when she and her family lost it all. She covers it all and more in our conversation. Listen in and then watch her story unfold this Sunday night August 6th at 7pm on TV One.