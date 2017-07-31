Report: Los Angeles Reaches Deal To Host 2028 Olympics

July 31, 2017 12:03 PM
By Sarah Carroll

The Olympic Games are returning to Los Angeles, according to a report from the L.A. Times.

A source involved in the negotiations revealed to the newspaper that the city will host the worldwide sporting event in 2028 instead of 2024.

The agreement appears to pave the way for Paris to secure the 2024 bid after competing against Los Angeles for the honor. This will be the first time the International Olympics Committee has ever simultaneously awarded two summer Olympics host cities at the same time.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to make an official announcement at a news conference scheduled today (July 31) for 5 p.m. PT at the StubHub Center.

L.A. previously hosted the Games in 1984 and 1932.

Comments

