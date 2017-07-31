Overnight 405 Freeway Closures Near LAX To Begin Monday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Construction for a new Metro light rail project will force full and partial overnight closures for segments of the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport for 15 nights, beginning Monday.

The closures will run from Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 18, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The closures will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday.

The freeway will be fully open on weekends.

The closures are due to construction of a bridge for the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project. The 800-foot bridge will span Interstate 405 and Hyde Park and La Cienega boulevards, Metro reports.

The closures will run as follows:

July 31 to Aug. 4: The northbound side of I-405 will be closed between Century and La Tijera boulevards.

Aug. 7 to Aug. 11: The same section of I-405 will see partial closures of both north and southbound lanes.

Aug. 14 to Aug. 18: The southbound lanes of I-405 will be fully closed near the La Cienega and La Tijera off-ramps.

