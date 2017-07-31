Every Event You Should Know About In Los Angeles In August

Summertime in Los Angeles is pretty spectacular. From rooftop movie screenings to post-concert fireworks, live stage shows and plenty of art exhibits, it’s a month filled with activity. In August, you’ll be able to join in on a public swim at sunset, sing along to famed “Lion King” tunes, attend football games, do some waterside yoga or snag a Lakers-themed shirt at a Dodger game. Plus—possibly most exciting of all—“Hamilton” arrives in Los Angeles for the first time. No matter which events you choose to attend this month, you’re sure to end the summer on a bang.



August 1 – 31, 2017





Rooftop Cinema Club Screenings

The Montalban

1615 Vine Street

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(207) 635-5517

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com The Montalban1615 Vine StreetLos Angeles, CA 90028(207) 635-5517 Head to Hollywood to see one of Rooftop Cinema Club’s showing of new, classic and cult films throughout the month of August. Located on top of the Montalban in Hollywood, sit back and relax in comfortable deckchairs with an impressive view of downtown L.A. as your backdrop. Wireless headphones are provided so each moviegoer can ensure they don’t miss a thing as they view movies like “Dirty Dancing,” “La La Land,” “Casablanca,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Moonlight,” “The Godfather” and more. Grab drinks from the rooftop bar or dine on fresh food from the Heritage L.A. food truck. A second location has also opened downtown at LEVEL, offering many of the same popular films.



August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2017





Micro Safari Day

Santa Monica Pier Aquarium

1600 Ocean Front Walk

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-6149

www.healthebay.org Santa Monica Pier Aquarium1600 Ocean Front WalkSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 393-6149 On Thursdays, the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium will host their Micro Safari Day, which offers guests a chance to see various sea creatures in a different light. The small aquarium, located beneath the pier, is home to a variety of marine life, including seahorses, eels, sea urchins, hermit crabs, anemones, jellyfish, rays, newborn sharks and different types of fish. The aquarium’s high-powered microscopes are put to great use for Micro Safari Day, offering up close glimpses of some of these creatures. Aside from Micro Safari Thursdays, guests can catch shark feedings on Sundays, story time on Saturdays and other animal feedings on Tuesdays and Fridays.



August 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2017





Picnic on the Promenade

Third Street Promenade

1351 3rd Street Promenade

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-8355

www.downtownsm.com Third Street Promenade1351 3rd Street PromenadeSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 393-8355 An exciting annual lunch series, Picnic on the Promenade presents a new way to enjoy your lunchtime—outdoors in the sunshine. With so many office buildings in Santa Monica, Picnic on the Promenade offers the perfect midday escape. Taking place each Friday in August, this fun event focuses on getting involved with others in the community. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy alongside others or stop by a local eatery to grab a bite to eat. Then, participate in a variety of classic board games as well as oversized versions of Jenga and Connect Four. There will also be ping pong tables on site. Listen to the tunes of a local DJ as you melt away the stress of the work week for a little while.



August 5, 2017





Lion King Sing-Along

The Greek Theatre

2700 North Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(844) 524-7335

www.lagreektheatre.com The Greek Theatre2700 North Vermont AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90027(844) 524-7335 Learn the lyrics quickly to “The Lion King” because Fandango and Disney are partnering to present a sing-along event you won’t want to miss on August 5th. This famous outdoor venue is the perfect place to unwind on a summer night, screening an exclusive version of this beloved classic animated flick. As part of the event, expect to find activities for kids, live musical performances and special guests—but this sing-along isn’t just for kids. Those that grew up watching this Disney film will have a great time too.



August 10 – 12, 2017





See Ed Sheeran Live!

Staples Center

1111 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 742-7100

www.edsheeran.com Staples Center1111 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, CA 90015(213) 742-7100 Popular British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran returns to the Staples Center for three nights this month, performing a blend of pop, acoustic, rock and folk music. Known for his bright red hair, catchy tunes and fast-speaking lyrics, he has taken the world by storm since bursting on the scene six years ago. Having already made a name for himself in the U.K., he found fame in the U.S. following a collaboration on Taylor Swift’s “Red” album, for which he joined her tour and played at the Staples Center in 2013. For these three nights, enjoy songs like “The A Team,” “Shape of You,” “Lego House,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “Castle on the Hill.”



August 10 – 13, 2017





Sundance NEXT FEST

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

933 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(310) 360-1981

www.sundance.org The Theatre at Ace Hotel933 South BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90015(310) 360-1981 Cinema lovers that missed the Sundance Film Festival in January can rejoice as the Sundance NEXT FEST is bringing some of the festival’s best media to California. Making their Los Angeles debuts this August, attendees can purchase tickets for “Dina,” an unconventional love story featuring two adults on the autism spectrum. Another film will also premiere at NEXT FEST, showcasing the racial tensions of the L.A. riots in the 1990s. Noise pop duo Sleigh Bells will perform at the multi-day festival; comedians Kate Micucci and Larry Wilmore, actress America Ferrera and director Ava DuVernay will also make appearances.



August 11, 2017





Sunset Swim

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Highway

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 458-4904

www.annenbergbeachhouse.com Annenberg Community Beach House415 Pacific Coast HighwaySanta Monica, CA 90402(310) 458-4904 Swimming in public pools always sounds like a great plan until you get there and there are screaming kids splashing around. But, the Sunset Swim event on August 11 gives adults the chance to hop in the pool without any children around. From 7 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy the historic swimming pool at Annenberg Community Beach House and relax in the heated water. Whether it’s cooling down or still sunny and hot, the water is the ideal temperature for a summer night. In addition to freestyling, guests can play ping pong, make their own s’mores or float on an inflatable swan—one giant pool party for adults!



August 11, 2017





Comedy Pop Up

Lyric Hyperion Theatre

2106 Hyperion Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 905-2844

www.comedypopupla.com Lyric Hyperion Theatre2106 Hyperion AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 905-2844 Head to Silver Lake on a Friday night for an evening of laughter. Kicking off at 10 p.m., Comedy Pop Up L.A. will host one of their pop-up events, featuring a slew of local comedians to keep guests entertain for the following hour and a half. Munch on light snacks and enjoy a selection of drink specials while you enjoy sets from Adam Hunter, Asif Ali, Shang, Kelsey Cook, Aaron Edwards Hall and Ron G. This show follows an Aug. 4 pop-up on Sunset Boulevard and another on Aug. 5 in Santa Monica, with a variety of other comedians taking the stage.



Beginning August 11, 2017





“Hamilton”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 468-1770

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90028(323) 468-1770 You’ve surely been living under a rock if you haven’t heard of “Hamilton”. As Broadway’s smash hit musical based on the life of founding father Andrew Hamilton, it’s a sensation. Now, the show makes its way to Los Angeles for the first time. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical tells the story of George Washington’s right-hand man who became the first Treasury Secretary. Part of the reason for the show’s huge success is its soundtrack, filled with a fusion of Broadway, rap, hip-hop, R&B, blues and jazz styles. Though tickets are pretty expensive, there will be 40 lottery tickets available for each performance, offering $10 orchestra seats. Shows will run through December 30.



August 12, 2017





Griffith Luau 5K and 10K

Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.luau5krun.com Griffith Park4730 Crystal Springs DriveLos Angeles, CA 90027 Those that can’t jet set for Hawaii this month can sign up for the Griffith Luau instead. This little piece of Hawaii right here in Los Angeles offers both a 5K and a 10K option for those looking for a local fun run. The course, in the famous Griffith Park, is on packed dirt, making it easy for those of any ability level to take part. Participants will receive a special goodie bag, an event t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, sunglasses and, in keeping with the theme, a lei. Don’t forget to bring the kids along for the 1K children’s race, which also offers special medals for each participant. The run will benefit Support Solutions, a nonprofit committed to offering services to the homeless.



August 12 – 13, 2017





BrunchCon

The REEF

1933 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90007

www.brunchcon.com The REEF1933 South BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90007 Brunch is always a great idea—and what could be better than an entire convention based around it? Now in its second year, BrunchCon offers brunch lovers a unique experience filled with delicious options. More than 50 vendors will be on site, and each general admission ticket offers a taste from each one. Grab chicken n’ waffle bites from Sweet Butter Kitchen, tuna poke from The District by Hannah An, acai bowls from Ubatuba Açai, French toast from Benaddictz, chilaquiles from RICE & SHINE, noosa yoghurt and more. There will also be open bar with unlimited mimosas and bloody marys. Brunch-themed art and multiple photo booths will be on site and the BrunchCon Market offer themed products and foods. There will also be games like corn hole, giant Jenga and mimosa pong.



August 12 – 13, 2017





BeautyCon

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 741-1151

www.beautycon.com Los Angeles Convention Center1201 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, CA 90015(213) 741-1151 Stock up on make-up and beauty products at BeautyCon. This two-day convention is dedicated to the finest products, with some famous names serving as panelists discussing beauty topics. There will be a variety of vendors on site, including J. Cat Beauty, Hikari Cosmetics, Heidi D. Cosmetics, Loreal Paris, Covergirl, Cailyn, NYX, The Wet Brush, Pixi by Petra, Revlon, Pop Beauty, Redken, China Glaze, Luxie and Maybelline. You’ll also find brands like Not Your Mother’s Haircare, Agave Healing Oil, Instagram, Snapchat and Passion Planner. Special VIP packages include early entry and a VIP tote bag, while some also include access to the tutorial lounge or the meet-up lounge.



August 12 – 26, 2017





Go To A Preseason Football Game

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

3911 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(213) 747-7111 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum3911 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, CA 90037(213) 747-7111 Football season is right around the corner and Los Angeles now boasts not one but two football teams. With both teams sharing the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this year, there are plenty of chances to catch some preseason football games. The former site of a couple different Olympic games, this stadium is incredibly impressive, modeled after the Colosseum in Italy. These preseason games kick off with a Rams game. Their first game back on August 12 will be against the Dallas Cowboys. The following night marks the Chargers’ first game as a L.A.-based team, with a game against the Seattle Seahawks. On August 20, the New Orleans Saints will make an appearance against the Chargers as well. Then, on August 26, both teams come together to play each other.



August 15-16, 2017





See Sam Hunt Live & In Concert

The Greek Theatre

2700 North Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(844) 524-7335

www.lagreektheatre.com The Greek Theatre2700 North Vermont AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90027(844) 524-7335 With one of the biggest hits of the summer—“Body Like a Backroad.” Sam Hunt has pretty much crossed the country-pop line. While he’s still much bigger among country fans, Hunt is starting to make a name for himself in the Top 40 world as well, with pop-inspired jams and mild hip-hop influences. His other hits, including “Leave the Night On” and “House Party,” will surely be present in his first headlining tour, of which he will spend two nights in L.A. at the Greek. Also on the 15 in a 30 Tour is Maren Morris, another hot new singer on the country scene. Her impressive voice and blues influence are the perfect complement to Hunt’s pop singles. Her songs “80s Mercedes” and “My Church” earned her a quick following, and her new hit with Thomas Rhett is already moving up the charts.



August 16, 2017





Lakers Night

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(866) 363-4377

www.mlb.com Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90012(866) 363-4377 The baseball stadium is the perfect place to spend a summer night, and Los Angeles sports fans will really enjoy this special night at Dodger Stadium. The team is currently on a hot streak, winning an impressive number of games already this season. Sit back, relax and watch this game, in which the team will play the Chicago White Sox. Whether you’ve got a cold beer, a hot dog or an ice cream in hand, it makes for a fun evening. The best part is you can show your love for your city’s sports teams with a ticket package that offers fans an exclusive shirt featuring the Dodgers symbol in Lakers colors. Let your pride for both teams show. They will also offer some socks as a special promotion for the evening.



August 17, 2017





Echo Park Rising

1911 Sunset Boulevard

801 Narcissus Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90026

www.epr.la 1911 Sunset Boulevard801 Narcissus AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90026 This free neighborhood festival focuses on creativity and diversity. Now in its seventh year, it features a great blend of music and local businesses. The main stage sits behind Taix French Restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, but there are other activities and stages along Echo Park Avenue, Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Avenue. This year’s line-up includes Dungen, the Buttertones, Alice Bag, CRX and more. In addition to the vast amount of musical artists that will take part in the four-day festival, there will be performances by comedians, art displays, DIY crafts, storytelling and more. Although the event is free, there are (paid) VIP passes available as well.



August 18 – 19, 2017





Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com Hollywood Bowl2301 Highland AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 While many exciting concerts take place on the Hollywood Bowl stage, the venue has served as the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for nearly a century. It’s not hard to see why. Summertime and sitting under the stars is the perfect combination to enjoy some classical music. For two nights, the philharmonic will honor Tchaikovsky. Conductor Bramwell Tovey and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will present dances and interludes from “The Nutcracker,” “Eugene Onegin” and “Sleeping Beauty.” Following an intermission, they will perform “Variations on a Rococo Theme” as well as “1812 Overture”—complete with fireworks. The USC marching band, violinist Elena Urioste and celloist Thomas Mesa will also be a part of each show.



August 19, 2017





Get Lit Yoga Party

Shade Hotel

655 North Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 465-9154

www.cancerwarriorfoundation.org Shade Hotel655 North Harbor DriveRedondo Beach, CA 90277(310) 465-9154 On the third Saturday of every month, the Cancer Warrior Foundation hosts the Get Lit Yoga Party at the Shade Hotel. Bring your own mat and follow along with the instructor as you work to perfect your asanas. With the sun beating down, and views of the nearby blue water, you’ll be filled with good vibes during your workout. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., then the yoga class runs from 9 to 10 a.m. Once it’s over, enjoy shopping at the event’s pop-up shop, where you can mingle with other fitness lovers or find some stellar workout gear. The hotel’s Sea Level Restaurant is a great place to grab brunch or lunch after the party as well.



August 19-20, 2017





Art Deco Festival

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary1126 Queens HighwayLong Beach, CA 90802(877) 342-0738 Embrace the historical cruise environment at The Queen Mary with the two-day Art Deco Festival this month. The ship itself was inspired by the art deco movement of the early 1900s, and the golden age of travel, giving it a unique design element reminiscent of a by-gone era that many still love today. Celebrate the luxury and grandeur of the past at the festival’s vintage bazaar, featuring old-fashioned items and collectibles. The ladies can event get their hair styled in the fashions of the era. Sunday, the Swingin’ Sunday Tea Dance offers drinks and appetizers inspired by the time period in addition to relevant music from Ian Whitcomb and his Bungalow Boys. The event also features a variety of lectures on different aspects of art deco.



Through August 20, 2017





The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(800) 864-8377

www.universalstudioshollywood.com Universal Studios Hollywood100 Universal City PlazaUniversal City, CA 91608(800) 864-8377 The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has really enhanced Universal Studios, and its newest show, The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, only makes it more exciting. Though it only started a couple of months ago, the show will be making its exit this August. Before August 20th rolls around, stop by the park to witness the spectacular display of music and dancing lights projected onto the castle’s front. The experience details the history and spirit of the four Hogwarts houses—Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw—with the help of the narrator, the Sorting Hat. The six-minute show repeats throughout the evening so catch it before it’s gone.



Augus17





Round Up

L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(866) 548-3452

www.lalive.com L.A. Live800 West Olympic BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90015(866) 548-3452 Few things are better than spending time outdoors on a summer evening, socializing and enjoying live music and activities with others from your community. Round Up is a party at L.A. Live, located adjacent to the Staples Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center, that offers an ultimate country experience. Practice your throw at corn hole, sip sold beers in the garden or ride the mechanical bull to see how long you’ll last. There will also be line dancing, rodeo ropers and an array of pop-up food vendors. The main stage, called the Getdown Stage, features Redneck Rodeo, Daniel Bonte, Honey County and Stephen Wesley while Jake Parr and Chase Miller will grace the Honky Tonk Hacienda.



August 31, 2017





Documentary Film Screening: “Tyrus”

The Huntington Library

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino, CA 91108

(626) 405-2100

www.huntington.org The Huntington Library1151 Oxford RoadSan Marino, CA 91108(626) 405-2100 Visit The Huntington Library for a showing of “Tyrus,” Known for his unique styles of drawing, best represented in the 1942 classic animated film “Bambi,” the film focuses on Guangzhou-born artist Tyrus Wong. Wong expertly blended contemporary Western art and classic Chinese painting to create a look that was all his own, which Pamela Tom explores in her documentary. While his work is the main focus, it also details the difficulties he faced being of a different race in 20th-century America. His professional journey was intertwined with his personal one, facing racial tensions in both aspects of his life. Wong passed away last year, but Tom will be on-site to introduce the film and answer questions afterward. Though it’s free, reservations are required.



Through September 4, 2017





Visit The Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum

900 West Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 763-3466

www.nhm.org Natural History Museum900 West Exposition BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90007(213) 763-3466 August is the last full month to visit the butterfly pavilion at the Natural History Museum—so take the chance to see it while you still can. The seasonal exhibit is located on the south side of the museum, where there is a variety of natural light for the butterflies. The space is also roomy and filled with resting spots ideal for the hundreds of beautiful, free-flying insects. Employees from the museum will be on hand to answer any questions guests may have about the butterflies, which include 20 species native to California and another 10 species from subtropical places like Florida and Texas. While there to check out the pavilion, make sure to take a trip around the rest of the museum as well.



Through September 10, 2017





“Japanese Painting: A Walk in Nature”

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 857-6000

www.lacma.org Los Angeles County Museum of Art5905 Wilshire BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 857-6000 Catch this fascinating exhibit before it draws to an end next month. “Japanese Painting: A Walk in Nature” features 24 different paintings, which were done either on scrolls or screens. Ranging from the 16th to the 20th century, these images are filled with nature, depicting one of Japan’s most common artistic themes. Works in the showcase are from the Maruyama, Literati and Rinpa schools while still others are influences by masterpieces crafted by Chinese artists. There is a sense of calm and tranquility surrounding these works so stop by to relax and enjoy some lovely artwork. Other exhibits currently showing at LACMA include Ancient Bodies: Archaeological Perspectives on Mesoamerican Figurines and Creatures of the Earth, Sea, and Sky: Painting the Panamanian Cosmos.

