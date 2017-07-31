Every Event You Should Know About In Los Angeles In August

Rooftop Cinema Club Screenings
The Montalban
1615 Vine Street
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(207) 635-5517
www.rooftopcinemaclub.com
Head to Hollywood to see one of Rooftop Cinema Club’s showing of new, classic and cult films throughout the month of August. Located on top of the Montalban in Hollywood, sit back and relax in comfortable deckchairs with an impressive view of downtown L.A. as your backdrop. Wireless headphones are provided so each moviegoer can ensure they don’t miss a thing as they view movies like “Dirty Dancing,” “La La Land,” “Casablanca,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Moonlight,” “The Godfather” and more. Grab drinks from the rooftop bar or dine on fresh food from the Heritage L.A. food truck. A second location has also opened downtown at LEVEL, offering many of the same popular films.
Micro Safari Day
Santa Monica Pier Aquarium
1600 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-6149
www.healthebay.org
On Thursdays, the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium will host their Micro Safari Day, which offers guests a chance to see various sea creatures in a different light. The small aquarium, located beneath the pier, is home to a variety of marine life, including seahorses, eels, sea urchins, hermit crabs, anemones, jellyfish, rays, newborn sharks and different types of fish. The aquarium’s high-powered microscopes are put to great use for Micro Safari Day, offering up close glimpses of some of these creatures. Aside from Micro Safari Thursdays, guests can catch shark feedings on Sundays, story time on Saturdays and other animal feedings on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Picnic on the Promenade
Third Street Promenade
1351 3rd Street Promenade
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-8355
www.downtownsm.com
An exciting annual lunch series, Picnic on the Promenade presents a new way to enjoy your lunchtime—outdoors in the sunshine. With so many office buildings in Santa Monica, Picnic on the Promenade offers the perfect midday escape. Taking place each Friday in August, this fun event focuses on getting involved with others in the community. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy alongside others or stop by a local eatery to grab a bite to eat. Then, participate in a variety of classic board games as well as oversized versions of Jenga and Connect Four. There will also be ping pong tables on site. Listen to the tunes of a local DJ as you melt away the stress of the work week for a little while.
Lion King Sing-Along
The Greek Theatre
2700 North Vermont Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(844) 524-7335
www.lagreektheatre.com
Learn the lyrics quickly to “The Lion King” because Fandango and Disney are partnering to present a sing-along event you won’t want to miss on August 5th. This famous outdoor venue is the perfect place to unwind on a summer night, screening an exclusive version of this beloved classic animated flick. As part of the event, expect to find activities for kids, live musical performances and special guests—but this sing-along isn’t just for kids. Those that grew up watching this Disney film will have a great time too.
See Ed Sheeran Live!
Staples Center
1111 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 742-7100
www.edsheeran.com
Popular British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran returns to the Staples Center for three nights this month, performing a blend of pop, acoustic, rock and folk music. Known for his bright red hair, catchy tunes and fast-speaking lyrics, he has taken the world by storm since bursting on the scene six years ago. Having already made a name for himself in the U.K., he found fame in the U.S. following a collaboration on Taylor Swift’s “Red” album, for which he joined her tour and played at the Staples Center in 2013. For these three nights, enjoy songs like “The A Team,” “Shape of You,” “Lego House,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “Castle on the Hill.”
Sundance NEXT FEST
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
933 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(310) 360-1981
www.sundance.org
Cinema lovers that missed the Sundance Film Festival in January can rejoice as the Sundance NEXT FEST is bringing some of the festival’s best media to California. Making their Los Angeles debuts this August, attendees can purchase tickets for “Dina,” an unconventional love story featuring two adults on the autism spectrum. Another film will also premiere at NEXT FEST, showcasing the racial tensions of the L.A. riots in the 1990s. Noise pop duo Sleigh Bells will perform at the multi-day festival; comedians Kate Micucci and Larry Wilmore, actress America Ferrera and director Ava DuVernay will also make appearances.
Sunset Swim
Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Highway
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 458-4904
www.annenbergbeachhouse.com
Swimming in public pools always sounds like a great plan until you get there and there are screaming kids splashing around. But, the Sunset Swim event on August 11 gives adults the chance to hop in the pool without any children around. From 7 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy the historic swimming pool at Annenberg Community Beach House and relax in the heated water. Whether it’s cooling down or still sunny and hot, the water is the ideal temperature for a summer night. In addition to freestyling, guests can play ping pong, make their own s’mores or float on an inflatable swan—one giant pool party for adults!
Comedy Pop Up
Lyric Hyperion Theatre
2106 Hyperion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 905-2844
www.comedypopupla.com
Head to Silver Lake on a Friday night for an evening of laughter. Kicking off at 10 p.m., Comedy Pop Up L.A. will host one of their pop-up events, featuring a slew of local comedians to keep guests entertain for the following hour and a half. Munch on light snacks and enjoy a selection of drink specials while you enjoy sets from Adam Hunter, Asif Ali, Shang, Kelsey Cook, Aaron Edwards Hall and Ron G. This show follows an Aug. 4 pop-up on Sunset Boulevard and another on Aug. 5 in Santa Monica, with a variety of other comedians taking the stage.
“Hamilton”
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 468-1770
www.hollywoodpantages.com
You’ve surely been living under a rock if you haven’t heard of “Hamilton”. As Broadway’s smash hit musical based on the life of founding father Andrew Hamilton, it’s a sensation. Now, the show makes its way to Los Angeles for the first time. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical tells the story of George Washington’s right-hand man who became the first Treasury Secretary. Part of the reason for the show’s huge success is its soundtrack, filled with a fusion of Broadway, rap, hip-hop, R&B, blues and jazz styles. Though tickets are pretty expensive, there will be 40 lottery tickets available for each performance, offering $10 orchestra seats. Shows will run through December 30.
Griffith Luau 5K and 10K
Griffith Park
4730 Crystal Springs Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
www.luau5krun.com
Those that can’t jet set for Hawaii this month can sign up for the Griffith Luau instead. This little piece of Hawaii right here in Los Angeles offers both a 5K and a 10K option for those looking for a local fun run. The course, in the famous Griffith Park, is on packed dirt, making it easy for those of any ability level to take part. Participants will receive a special goodie bag, an event t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, sunglasses and, in keeping with the theme, a lei. Don’t forget to bring the kids along for the 1K children’s race, which also offers special medals for each participant. The run will benefit Support Solutions, a nonprofit committed to offering services to the homeless.
BrunchCon
The REEF
1933 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90007
www.brunchcon.com
Brunch is always a great idea—and what could be better than an entire convention based around it? Now in its second year, BrunchCon offers brunch lovers a unique experience filled with delicious options. More than 50 vendors will be on site, and each general admission ticket offers a taste from each one. Grab chicken n’ waffle bites from Sweet Butter Kitchen, tuna poke from The District by Hannah An, acai bowls from Ubatuba Açai, French toast from Benaddictz, chilaquiles from RICE & SHINE, noosa yoghurt and more. There will also be open bar with unlimited mimosas and bloody marys. Brunch-themed art and multiple photo booths will be on site and the BrunchCon Market offer themed products and foods. There will also be games like corn hole, giant Jenga and mimosa pong.
BeautyCon
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 741-1151
www.beautycon.com
Stock up on make-up and beauty products at BeautyCon. This two-day convention is dedicated to the finest products, with some famous names serving as panelists discussing beauty topics. There will be a variety of vendors on site, including J. Cat Beauty, Hikari Cosmetics, Heidi D. Cosmetics, Loreal Paris, Covergirl, Cailyn, NYX, The Wet Brush, Pixi by Petra, Revlon, Pop Beauty, Redken, China Glaze, Luxie and Maybelline. You’ll also find brands like Not Your Mother’s Haircare, Agave Healing Oil, Instagram, Snapchat and Passion Planner. Special VIP packages include early entry and a VIP tote bag, while some also include access to the tutorial lounge or the meet-up lounge.
Go To A Preseason Football Game
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
3911 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90037
(213) 747-7111
Football season is right around the corner and Los Angeles now boasts not one but two football teams. With both teams sharing the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this year, there are plenty of chances to catch some preseason football games. The former site of a couple different Olympic games, this stadium is incredibly impressive, modeled after the Colosseum in Italy. These preseason games kick off with a Rams game. Their first game back on August 12 will be against the Dallas Cowboys. The following night marks the Chargers’ first game as a L.A.-based team, with a game against the Seattle Seahawks. On August 20, the New Orleans Saints will make an appearance against the Chargers as well. Then, on August 26, both teams come together to play each other.
See Sam Hunt Live & In Concert
The Greek Theatre
2700 North Vermont Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(844) 524-7335
www.lagreektheatre.com
With one of the biggest hits of the summer—“Body Like a Backroad.” Sam Hunt has pretty much crossed the country-pop line. While he’s still much bigger among country fans, Hunt is starting to make a name for himself in the Top 40 world as well, with pop-inspired jams and mild hip-hop influences. His other hits, including “Leave the Night On” and “House Party,” will surely be present in his first headlining tour, of which he will spend two nights in L.A. at the Greek. Also on the 15 in a 30 Tour is Maren Morris, another hot new singer on the country scene. Her impressive voice and blues influence are the perfect complement to Hunt’s pop singles. Her songs “80s Mercedes” and “My Church” earned her a quick following, and her new hit with Thomas Rhett is already moving up the charts.
Lakers Night
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(866) 363-4377
www.mlb.com
The baseball stadium is the perfect place to spend a summer night, and Los Angeles sports fans will really enjoy this special night at Dodger Stadium. The team is currently on a hot streak, winning an impressive number of games already this season. Sit back, relax and watch this game, in which the team will play the Chicago White Sox. Whether you’ve got a cold beer, a hot dog or an ice cream in hand, it makes for a fun evening. The best part is you can show your love for your city’s sports teams with a ticket package that offers fans an exclusive shirt featuring the Dodgers symbol in Lakers colors. Let your pride for both teams show. They will also offer some socks as a special promotion for the evening.
Echo Park Rising
1911 Sunset Boulevard
801 Narcissus Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
www.epr.la
This free neighborhood festival focuses on creativity and diversity. Now in its seventh year, it features a great blend of music and local businesses. The main stage sits behind Taix French Restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, but there are other activities and stages along Echo Park Avenue, Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Avenue. This year’s line-up includes Dungen, the Buttertones, Alice Bag, CRX and more. In addition to the vast amount of musical artists that will take part in the four-day festival, there will be performances by comedians, art displays, DIY crafts, storytelling and more. Although the event is free, there are (paid) VIP passes available as well.
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Hollywood Bowl
2301 Highland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com
While many exciting concerts take place on the Hollywood Bowl stage, the venue has served as the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for nearly a century. It’s not hard to see why. Summertime and sitting under the stars is the perfect combination to enjoy some classical music. For two nights, the philharmonic will honor Tchaikovsky. Conductor Bramwell Tovey and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will present dances and interludes from “The Nutcracker,” “Eugene Onegin” and “Sleeping Beauty.” Following an intermission, they will perform “Variations on a Rococo Theme” as well as “1812 Overture”—complete with fireworks. The USC marching band, violinist Elena Urioste and celloist Thomas Mesa will also be a part of each show.
Get Lit Yoga Party
Shade Hotel
655 North Harbor Drive
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 465-9154
www.cancerwarriorfoundation.org
On the third Saturday of every month, the Cancer Warrior Foundation hosts the Get Lit Yoga Party at the Shade Hotel. Bring your own mat and follow along with the instructor as you work to perfect your asanas. With the sun beating down, and views of the nearby blue water, you’ll be filled with good vibes during your workout. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., then the yoga class runs from 9 to 10 a.m. Once it’s over, enjoy shopping at the event’s pop-up shop, where you can mingle with other fitness lovers or find some stellar workout gear. The hotel’s Sea Level Restaurant is a great place to grab brunch or lunch after the party as well.
Art Deco Festival
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach, CA 90802
(877) 342-0738
www.queenmary.com
Embrace the historical cruise environment at The Queen Mary with the two-day Art Deco Festival this month. The ship itself was inspired by the art deco movement of the early 1900s, and the golden age of travel, giving it a unique design element reminiscent of a by-gone era that many still love today. Celebrate the luxury and grandeur of the past at the festival’s vintage bazaar, featuring old-fashioned items and collectibles. The ladies can event get their hair styled in the fashions of the era. Sunday, the Swingin’ Sunday Tea Dance offers drinks and appetizers inspired by the time period in addition to relevant music from Ian Whitcomb and his Bungalow Boys. The event also features a variety of lectures on different aspects of art deco.
The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle
Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608
(800) 864-8377
www.universalstudioshollywood.com
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has really enhanced Universal Studios, and its newest show, The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, only makes it more exciting. Though it only started a couple of months ago, the show will be making its exit this August. Before August 20th rolls around, stop by the park to witness the spectacular display of music and dancing lights projected onto the castle’s front. The experience details the history and spirit of the four Hogwarts houses—Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw—with the help of the narrator, the Sorting Hat. The six-minute show repeats throughout the evening so catch it before it’s gone.
Round Up
L.A. Live
800 West Olympic Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(866) 548-3452
www.lalive.com
Few things are better than spending time outdoors on a summer evening, socializing and enjoying live music and activities with others from your community. Round Up is a party at L.A. Live, located adjacent to the Staples Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center, that offers an ultimate country experience. Practice your throw at corn hole, sip sold beers in the garden or ride the mechanical bull to see how long you’ll last. There will also be line dancing, rodeo ropers and an array of pop-up food vendors. The main stage, called the Getdown Stage, features Redneck Rodeo, Daniel Bonte, Honey County and Stephen Wesley while Jake Parr and Chase Miller will grace the Honky Tonk Hacienda.
Documentary Film Screening: “Tyrus”
The Huntington Library
1151 Oxford Road
San Marino, CA 91108
(626) 405-2100
www.huntington.org
Visit The Huntington Library for a showing of “Tyrus,” Known for his unique styles of drawing, best represented in the 1942 classic animated film “Bambi,” the film focuses on Guangzhou-born artist Tyrus Wong. Wong expertly blended contemporary Western art and classic Chinese painting to create a look that was all his own, which Pamela Tom explores in her documentary. While his work is the main focus, it also details the difficulties he faced being of a different race in 20th-century America. His professional journey was intertwined with his personal one, facing racial tensions in both aspects of his life. Wong passed away last year, but Tom will be on-site to introduce the film and answer questions afterward. Though it’s free, reservations are required.
Visit The Butterfly Pavilion
Natural History Museum
900 West Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 763-3466
www.nhm.org
August is the last full month to visit the butterfly pavilion at the Natural History Museum—so take the chance to see it while you still can. The seasonal exhibit is located on the south side of the museum, where there is a variety of natural light for the butterflies. The space is also roomy and filled with resting spots ideal for the hundreds of beautiful, free-flying insects. Employees from the museum will be on hand to answer any questions guests may have about the butterflies, which include 20 species native to California and another 10 species from subtropical places like Florida and Texas. While there to check out the pavilion, make sure to take a trip around the rest of the museum as well.
“Japanese Painting: A Walk in Nature”
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
5905 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 857-6000
www.lacma.org
Catch this fascinating exhibit before it draws to an end next month. “Japanese Painting: A Walk in Nature” features 24 different paintings, which were done either on scrolls or screens. Ranging from the 16th to the 20th century, these images are filled with nature, depicting one of Japan’s most common artistic themes. Works in the showcase are from the Maruyama, Literati and Rinpa schools while still others are influences by masterpieces crafted by Chinese artists. There is a sense of calm and tranquility surrounding these works so stop by to relax and enjoy some lovely artwork. Other exhibits currently showing at LACMA include Ancient Bodies: Archaeological Perspectives on Mesoamerican Figurines and Creatures of the Earth, Sea, and Sky: Painting the Panamanian Cosmos.