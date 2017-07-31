Best Summer Activities In Laguna Beach

The weather may be great throughout the year in Laguna Beach, but when the season turns to summer, there are certain activities you shouldn’t miss out on!



Go To The Beach





From the famed Agate Street Beach to Aliso Beach Park, 1000 Steps Beach and many others, there are plenty of beaches in Laguna Beach. Summertime is all about getting out on the sand and into the surf, and Laguna Beach is the place to be for this.

See Pageant Of The Masters





July 7, 2017 – August 31, 2017 Festival of Arts650 Laguna Canyon RdLaguna Beach, CA 92651July 7, 2017 – August 31, 2017 One of the greatest traditions in Laguna Beach during the summer is going to see the magnificent annual show put on by the Festival of Arts. The Pageant of the Masters is a bucket-list worthy attraction for even those who aren’t huge art lovers. One of the world’s most unique festivals, the Festival of Arts boasts not only the stunning Pageant of the Masters production, but also an expansive art show, seminars, workshops, food demonstrations, live entertainment, and fine dining.



Go Kayaking





www.lavidalaguna.com La Vida Laguna Kayaking1257 S Coast HwyLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 275-7544 Nothing says summer like getting out on the water. And, there is no better way to appreciate the natural beauty of Laguna Beach then from the ocean. After some short instructions on how to properly paddle and navigate, you will go on an co-adventure beginning at Fisherman’s Cove in North Laguna. The final destination is Seal Rock where frolicking California sea lions and a variety of shore birds hang out. On the way, you’ll paddle through kelp beds on the lookout for garibaldi fish and the guide will also show you how to “shoot” kelp bulbs, a tour favorite for kids. If you’re lucky you may see dolphins or whales.



Take In Art





www.firstthursdaysartwalk.com First Thursdays Art WalkLaguna Beach, CA 92652 Held on the first Thursday of every month, this educational event is a terrific experience and a great introduction for children to learn about fine art. Galleries throughout the Laguna Beach area take part in this event.



Open Water Fishing

