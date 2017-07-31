Best Summer Activities In Laguna Beach

From the famed Agate Street Beach to Aliso Beach Park, 1000 Steps Beach and many others, there are plenty of beaches in Laguna Beach. Summertime is all about getting out on the sand and into the surf, and Laguna Beach is the place to be for this.
Festival of Arts
650 Laguna Canyon Rd
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
www.foapom.com
July 7, 2017 – August 31, 2017
One of the greatest traditions in Laguna Beach during the summer is going to see the magnificent annual show put on by the Festival of Arts. The Pageant of the Masters is a bucket-list worthy attraction for even those who aren’t huge art lovers. One of the world’s most unique festivals, the Festival of Arts boasts not only the stunning Pageant of the Masters production, but also an expansive art show, seminars, workshops, food demonstrations, live entertainment, and fine dining.
La Vida Laguna Kayaking
1257 S Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 275-7544
www.lavidalaguna.com
Nothing says summer like getting out on the water. And, there is no better way to appreciate the natural beauty of Laguna Beach then from the ocean. After some short instructions on how to properly paddle and navigate, you will go on an co-adventure beginning at Fisherman’s Cove in North Laguna. The final destination is Seal Rock where frolicking California sea lions and a variety of shore birds hang out. On the way, you’ll paddle through kelp beds on the lookout for garibaldi fish and the guide will also show you how to “shoot” kelp bulbs, a tour favorite for kids. If you’re lucky you may see dolphins or whales.
First Thursdays Art Walk
Laguna Beach, CA 92652
www.firstthursdaysartwalk.com
Held on the first Thursday of every month, this educational event is a terrific experience and a great introduction for children to learn about fine art. Galleries throughout the Laguna Beach area take part in this event.
Dana Wharf Sportfishing
34675 Street of the Golden Lantern,
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 496-5794
www.danawharf.com
With the sun shining down, head out to the water for some great fishing with Dana Wharf Spottfishing. Whether you want to participate or just watch, you’ll board the boat, head out into open waters, and the team at Dana Wharf Sportfishing will offer fishing tips on the trip to help you catch fish! Trips are held throughout the year and anyone can go. So, whether you’re young, or older, anyone can participate! Fish caught here vary depending on when you go out on the water, but generally halibut, yellowtail, white sea bass, bonito, barracuda, and even tuna are expected.