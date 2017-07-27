Guide To Melrose Rooftop Cinema Outdoor Film Screenings

Over the past several years outdoor film screenings have become a summer staple. This year, the popular E.P. & L.P. restaurant will be presenting their inaugural Melrose Rooftop Cinema in addition to offering delicious eats and tasty cocktails. Held on their rooftop space next to the bar, the outdoor theatre offers up 200 exclusive seats where denizens of L.A. are invited to watch everything from newer films to cult classics like “Back To The Future” and “Jurassic Park.”



About Melrose Rooftop Cinema





From July to the end of August, E.P. & L.P.’s Melrose Rooftop Cinema will present 25 movies in an experience that will delight any one in attendance. Great for a date, or to go with friends, this is one of the best summer experiences to attend. Strap on their wireless headphones and enjoy terrific films on a 16′ x 19′ screen as the sun goes down. In addition to the film, the eatery will be offering an express dinner menu for $34, which will include a three course menu thanks to Executive Chef Louis Tikaram. Pair this with great cocktails and/or wine from L.P. and you’ll be delightfully entertained.

Tickets





GA | $15 (+ ‘Express Menu’ Three-Course Dinner | $49)

VIP | $25 + ‘Express Menu’ Three-Course Dinner | $59)

Purchase Tickets

Schedule

