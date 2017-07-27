Every Top Glendale Restaurant You Should Be Eating At

Going out to eat in Glendale lets diners experience LA’s melting pot of cultures. Glendale is well-known for its Armenian bakeries, Mediterranean food, Greek and Lebanese eats to American and Italian. Along with dining options at the Glendale Galleria and The Americana at Brand, there are some unique eating options in Glendale.





Din Tai Fung

The Americana at Brand

Address: 177 Caruso Ave

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 551-5561

www.dintaifungusa.com

Hailed by many top publications as one of the best restaurants in the world, Din Tai Fung at The Americana at Brand offers traditional steamed dumplings that put this eatery on the map. Menu items favorite items such as pot stickers, noodles and wontons, fried rice, soups, fried noodles, and truffle dumplings – a new introduction to Din Tai Fung for Southern California. Serving Asian-style cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages including boba drinks and slushies in a variety of flavors.

BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles

The Americana at Brand

237 S Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91204

(818) 839-4130

Porto’s Bakery

315 N Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91203

(818) 956-5996

www.portosbakery.com 315 N Brand Blvd.Glendale, CA 91203(818) 956-5996 Porto’s Bakery is a family owned Cuban bakery & café with locations in Glendale, Burbank, Downey and most recently Buena Park. They began serving just high-quality Cuban pastries and food, but now include a wide variety of Latin American and European style desserts. Their menu items include breakfast, lunch, dinner plates, pastries, savory items, desserts, cakes, full coffee bar, catering options and more. Make sure to try their popular Potato Balls and Cheese Rolls.





Dinah’s Fried Chicken

4106 San Fernando Rd.

Glendale, CA 91204

(818) 244-4188

www.dinahschicken.com 4106 San Fernando Rd.Glendale, CA 91204(818) 244-4188 Family owned and operated, Dinah’s specializes in broasted chicken, (fried under pressure) and provides over two-and-a-half tons of chicken a week to their loyal and hungry patrons. Along with their chicken, they are also famous for their pineapple coleslaw, mac & cheese, corn on the cob, mashed potatoes & gravy and other tasty side orders. They provide friendly, prompt service and a quality product unsurpassed and stand by the slogan, “if the Colonel had our Recipe he’d be a General.”





Raffi’s Place

211 E Broadway

Glendale, CA 91205

(818) 240-7411

www.raffisplace.com 211 E BroadwayGlendale, CA 91205(818) 240-7411 Raffi’s Place combines Persian and Middle Eastern cuisine with a beautiful indoor/outdoor setting. Located just a few blocks from the Americana at Brand, Raffi’s Place has been a neighborhood stalwart since the early 90’s. Combining fresh ingredients and superb flavor combinations, Raffi’s serves items like grilled kebabs with fragrant basmati rice. They are famous for their traditional Beef Soltani Plate which includes grilled ground beef kabab (Koubideh) and grilled filet mignon (Barg), along with their homemade Ghormeh Sabzi, which is a traditional Persian stew.





Bacari GDL

The Americana at Brand

757 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 696-1460

www.bacarigdl.com The Americana at Brand757 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210(818) 696-1460 Bacari, which is Italian for a Venetian tavern, offers a wide selection of libations and cicchetti (small snacks or side dishes). As the third location from Owners Robert and Daniel Kronfli, and Executive Chef/Owner Lior Hillel, Bacari GDL serves international wines alongside fresh and flavorful Italian small plates, including house made wood-fired pizzas and authentic pastas. Among an upscale, yet cozy, environment complementary of its locale, guests enjoy an indoor/outdoor experience and their “GDL Special,” a 90-minute open bar, which includes house red and white wine, champagne, sangria, and a select beer for $25 per person. Or, opt for two happy hour experiences available daily from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and late night from 10-11pm Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.





The San Fernando

5230 San Fernando Road

Glendale, CA 91203

(818) 244-6442

www.thesanfernando.com 5230 San Fernando RoadGlendale, CA 91203(818) 244-6442 The San Fernando sits in the old ‘Big Fish’ bar. Enjoy a selection of starters and finger food, burgers, sandwiches, salads and small plates while sipping on delicious cocktails from bartender Brian Byrnes. Come for happy hour from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Specials include $6 draft beers, house wines, and well drinks, and a selection of $6 food bites. Come for the food and drinks, but also enjoy live music several nights a week, with an eclectic mix of jazz, karaoke, and singer songwriter nights.





Katsuya Glendale

The Americana at Brand

702 Americana Way

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 741-2701

www.katsuyarestaurant.com The Americana at Brand702 Americana WayGlendale, CA 91210(818) 741-2701 Located on the elegant plaza of The Americana at Brand shopping center, the two-story Katsuya Glendale offers guests with Master Chef Katsuya Uechi’s fresh, modern take on Japanese classics. With a sleek and sultry interior design thanks to icon Philippe Starck, guests dine on fresh sushi, sashimi and rolls, as well as a huge menu of specialty cocktails and spirits. Katsuya has made a name of themselves around Southern California for unique hand and cut rolls, as well as other tasty dishes. This is one Glendale eatery not to be missed!





Yoga-urt

1407 W Kenneth Rd.

Glendale, CA 91201

(818) 545-3880

www.yoga-urt.com 1407 W Kenneth Rd.Glendale, CA 91201(818) 545-3880 Nestled in historic Kenneth Village, Yoga-urt’s smooth and creamy soft serve is made-fresh daily on-site from an almond cashew base with added probiotics. L.A.’s first all organic and vegan soft serve shop offers six flavors at a time including flavors like chocolate bliss, strawberry serenity, salted caramel zen, and coffee karma. This dessert spot rotates a few flavors every week or so, too. They also offer smoothies, banana splits, kombucha floats, brownie shakes, iced tea, iced coffee, and more. There is patio seating in the front and at the rear of the shop and plenty of nearby parking.





Mainland Poke

252 S Brand Blvd Suite C

Glendale, CA 91204

(818) 291-9350

www.mainlandpoke.com 252 S Brand Blvd Suite CGlendale, CA 91204(818) 291-9350 At Mainland Poke, chefs here select the freshest, sustainable, sushi grade fish. In fact, fish comes in whole and is never frozen. ts modern and unique twist on poke highlights prime cuts so they purposely do not pre-marinate and they build bowls to order. There are endless combinations of bases, sauces and toppings for guests to customize and enjoy.





Blaze Pizza

100 W Broadway

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 662-8777

www.blazepizza.com 100 W BroadwayGlendale, CA 91210(818) 662-8777 Blaze Pizza is a fast-casual artisanal pizza concept known for its chef-driven menu and casually hip restaurants. Guests line up for their custom-built pizzas choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s’more pies. Their pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds and they even serve gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.





Skaf’s Lebanese Cuisine

367 N Chevy Chase Dr.

Glendale, CA 91206

(818) 551-5540 367 N Chevy Chase Dr.Glendale, CA 91206(818) 551-5540 Skaf’s Lebanese Cuisine serves up tasty Mediterranean Lebanese cuisine and has become known for its garlicky falafel, hummus, and shawarma. The casual and contemporary restaurant features popular dishes like the kibbeh nayeh, the chicken shawarma and the kafta kebab served with cultural fruit drinks and teas.





Adana

6918 San Fernando Rd.

Glendale, CA 91201

(818) 843-6237

www.adanamenu.com 6918 San Fernando Rd.Glendale, CA 91201(818) 843-6237 Located in east Glendale, owner Samson Khechemyan has taken his Armenian-American cooking style to serve his loyal customers. Named after the Turkish city of Adana, the restaurant serves a Middle Eastern smorgasbord of kabobs and other Middle Eastern specialties.





Max’s of Manila

313 W Broadway

Glendale, CA 91204

(818) 637-7751

maxsrestaurantusa.com 313 W BroadwayGlendale, CA 91204(818) 637-7751 With hundreds of restaurants all across the world, owner Maximo Gimenez serves traditional Filipino fare giving guests heaping plates of homestyle classics. At their Glendale location, the restaurant features a separate function Maximo Room that can comfortably seat 80 and the smaller Ruby Room for up to 40 people. The restaurant is especially popular for its fried chicken served with banana ketchup.





Carousel Restaurant

304 N Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91203

(818) 246-7775

carouselrestaurant.com 304 N Brand Blvd.Glendale, CA 91203(818) 246-7775 Carousel Restaurant provides guests with complete culinary experience when it comes to enjoying traditional middle eastern and Lebanese cuisine. With two locations in LA, one in Hollywood and one in Glendale, Carousel’s menu features 60 meza ‘appetizer’ items, a selection of kebabs to seafood to an array of vegetarian items. With the supervision of their chef de cuisine and co-owner, Mrs. Rose Tcholakian, their recipes are original family recipes passed down through generations.

