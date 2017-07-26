Terry Steele Talks Upcoming Luther Vandross Tribute, ‘Here & Now,’ With Pat Prescott

July 26, 2017 11:06 AM By Pat Prescott
By Pat Prescott

When you hear the song “Here and Now,” you can’t help but think of Luther Vandross. But Terry Steele, the man who wrote this song, has an incredible voice of his own and he shares with the rest of us a great love and appreciation for Luther.

This Saturday night at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in LA, singer-songwriter Terry Steele pays tribute to Luther in the Ebony Repertory Theatre Production of Terry Steele’s Here & Now: The Legacy of Luther Vandross.

Terry and I are old friends.  We worked together for several years in the New York company of the hit Off-Broadway show Mama I Want To Sing, so it was fun catching up with him. We talked about the story behind the writing of Here & Now, a new TV project that Terry is working on and why Luther’s music  means so much to so many.

Ebony Repertory Theatre presents Terry Steele’s Here & Now, The Legacy of Luther Vandross
Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 8pm
Nate Holden Performing Arts Center
4718 West Washington Blvd.
Los Angeles, 90016.

Tickets on sale now from $65-$25. Available online at www.ebonyrep.org  or by phone at 323-964-9766.

