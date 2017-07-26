Pat Prescott Talks With Mike Phillips

July 26, 2017 11:21 AM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Mike Phillips, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

If you’ve ever seen Mike Phillips live then you know he is one of the most exciting performers on tour. Mike’s career has put him in all the right places with support from people like Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Prince.

The talented saxophonist performs this Friday night as part of the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Summer Concert Series in a high energy show that also features up and coming jazz violinist Damien Escobar.

Mike called in to The WAVE studios to talk about the show and a whole lot more. Listen to our conversation and don’t sleep on what promises to be one of the best shows in the series.

Mike Phillips and Damien Escobar
Friday July 28, 2017
Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

For tickets and more info visit www.HyattConcerts.com

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live