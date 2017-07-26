Pat Prescott Talks With Mike Phillips

By Pat Prescott

If you’ve ever seen Mike Phillips live then you know he is one of the most exciting performers on tour. Mike’s career has put him in all the right places with support from people like Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Prince.

The talented saxophonist performs this Friday night as part of the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Summer Concert Series in a high energy show that also features up and coming jazz violinist Damien Escobar.

Mike called in to The WAVE studios to talk about the show and a whole lot more. Listen to our conversation and don’t sleep on what promises to be one of the best shows in the series.

Mike Phillips and Damien Escobar

Friday July 28, 2017

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

For tickets and more info visit www.HyattConcerts.com