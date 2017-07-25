Things We Won’t Remember In 10 Years

By Sarah Carroll

We may not have flying cars yet, but technology is changing every single day.

Sometimes we forget just how different things were just ten years ago. Exhibit A? We didn’t even have iPhones back then!

BuzzFeed compiled a list of old school things we used to do and it’s pretty wild. Do you remember the “good old days?”

Here are just a few things we won’t remember 10 years from now…

1. Needing two VHS tapes to watch one movie

2. Printing out directions to get to a location

3. Burning CDs

4. Getting Netflix DVDs in the mail

5. Dialing *69 to find out who just prank called you

Click HERE to check out the entire BuzzFeed article!

