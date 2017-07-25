Best Wedding Planners In Orange County

A wedding is a once and a life time event that you want to be as memorable as possible. While these days, many are trying to do it on their own, having a professional wedding planner is key to making sure that every detail down to the chairs and what’s being served for dinner is done just right.





Details, Darling

www.detailsdarling.com Founded by sisters Aubrey and Kenzie, the duo behind Details, Darling sure have a keen eye for design. As they say, it’s all in the details. And, with Details, Darling, this couldn’t be more true. With services ranging from event planning and coordination to setting the tone of your special event with custom hand-lettering, or calligraphy, Details, Darling emphasizes the importance of the smaller details while keeping events both stylish and affordable. Adding their unique eye and sense of detailing is what sets this event planning company apart from others. From event layout, decorations, centerpieces, party favors, photo booths and vendor selection to being the point of contact and coming up with right timeline for your wedding, you’ll be in great hands given their unique sense of design.





A Good Affair

1131 East Main Street, Suite 200

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 505-3653

www.agoodaffair.com 1131 East Main Street, Suite 200Tustin, CA 92780(714) 505-3653 One look at A Good Affair’s portfolio of work, and you’ll fall in love with their planning and design services. With a strong belief that your wedding is a momentous occasion that should be cherished for a lifetime, they know that choosing a wedding planner is a big decision. Adding a personal approach to each event that they plan, they offer full service wedding planning, month of coordination, design services, and more. What does that include? From vendor searches, recommendations, checklists and advice to help with wedding stationary, custom wedding favors, and more, A Good Affair combines their impeccable planning skills and unique ideas with your personal style to make for an unforgettable event. With hundreds of weddings and events under their belt, they know what they’re doing too and take enjoyment in each and every wedding.





Bliss Productions

San Clemente, CA 92673

(949) 375-1815

www.blissproductionsco.com San Clemente, CA 92673(949) 375-1815 These days, most wedding planners offer the standard coordination, planning and day-of services. What sets Bliss Productions apart is their dedication to create and offer a variety of customized packages that are as unique as the couple getting married. Working with you to create the wedding of your dreams is their specialty. With a love of weddings and creating unforgettable moments, owner Lindsay and her team loves collaborating with clients to bring their vision to life and provide the gamut of services. From finding the best and most affordable vendors to creating a timeline for your big day and everything in between, Bliss Productions’ goal is to create a stress-free day where not only are your visions executed in the way you set out, but they’ll also help you enjoy the event while they take care of all of the behind the scenes details of your special moment.





Esoteric Events

(949) 300-9166

www.esotericevents.com (949) 300-9166 Founded by Kristin Alexander, Esoteric Events’ mission is to make your wedding a one-of-a-kind event. With so many weddings happening almost daily, there are many that never really tell much about the couple. Esoteric Events aims to change that by delivering an experience that delights, and surprises both the guests and the wedding couple. Planning with a boutique approach with unique design sensibilities that are out of the box and different is what Esoteric Events is all about. Although the company specializing in corporate and other social events, the wedding services here are a strength. The first step in the process is getting to know the bride and groom’s story, their personality and what type of design they like. Only then can the team at Esoteric Events plan every key detail. Their goal is to tailor each event for each client and provide custom planning, managing and coordination wedding packages.

