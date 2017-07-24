Best Tequila Bars In Los Angeles

There are a lot of undiscovered smooth, delectable tequilas on the market, but there are also quite a few that can really make you cringe. Whether you love it in a margarita or straight up, you’re in luck because bars and restaurants across Los Angeles serve options for both!





El Carmen

8138 W. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 852-1552

www.elcarmenla.com 8138 W. 3St.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 852-1552 El Carmen is easily on the top of the list when it comes to tequila bars in Los Angeles. More than just tacos and tequilas, this bar is the exemplar of “good things come in small packages.” Hidden behind an unassuming door and an old neon sign is a world of black velvet paintings, Mexican wrestling masks and Vietnamese snake bottles. But El Carmen is more than just eye candy, as it offers a bountiful selection of tequila. The list alone is something that will have you look again because of all the options. From blaco tequila to anejo, they offer options from top brands like Don Julio, La Certeza, Magave, Frida Kahlo, Rey de Copas, Peligroso, and hundreds of others. Take a shot, or have them put together a margarita on the rocks or frozen!





Las Perlas

107 E. 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 988-8355

www.213hospitality.com 107 E. 6th St.Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 988-8355 Las Perlas is one of a few places in Los Angeles that takes tequila seriously. Aside from the mainstream brands, Las Perlas offers a large variety of highland and lowland tequilas with a decent selection of mezcals and sotols. The bar also has offers happy hours nightly from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday almost all day! Drink from an exciting and creative cocktail menu, with fresh margaritas, and more.





Te‘Kila

6541 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 960-2404

www.tekilahollywood.com 6541 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 960-2404 As one of Los Angeles’ favorite tequila bars, Te’Kila is not your typical bar due to their offering of over 100 types of tequila and hand-crafted tequila cocktails. The section is simply overwhelming. From 1800 Silver to Don Julio Real, San Matias Extra Anejo, and many others, you’re in good hands here. The bar also offers tequila flights like their “Keepin It Classy” with corzo silver, corzo resposado, and corzo anejo, as well as the Patron Flight with Patron Silver, Patron Resposado and Patron Anejo. Looking for margaritas? From the Skinnyrita with fresh lime juice, tequila blanco and a splash of soda water, to the El Gigante Margarita, their frozen margarita and the CoronaRita, you’re in great hands at this Hollywood hotspot. Related: Best Guacamole In Los Angeles





L Scorpion

6679 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028



6679 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028 lscorpion.com Behind the doors of L Scorpion stand 200 hand-selected bottles of tequilas and mezcals, accessible to anyone who walks through them (that is, anyone of legal drinking age). For the seasoned tequila aficionado, this place is a dream; to the novice, it can be overwhelming. Fortunately there are tequiliers to help you find the tequila right for your mood and small plate menu choice, so people on both sides of the agave spectrum can enjoy. The bar also has margarita Mondays from 9:30 p.m to 2 p.m., which just so happens to also be karaoke night. There’s nothing like a little liquid courage to get you up on stage.



Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423-3912

(818) 788-4868

www.casavega.com 13301 Ventura BoulevardSherman Oaks, CA 91423-3912(818) 788-4868 If it’s one thing that Casa Vegas is known for, it’s delicious Mexican fare and tasty tequila margaritas. This Valley institution is known as a spot you’re likely to see a celebrity or two as you sip on cocktails and dine on delicious Mexican fare. As you walk in, the bar is right in front of you, making it perfect to order up one of their delicious margaritas. From blended margaritas with strawberry, mango, beach or coconut, to a cucumber margarita with Patron Roca Silver and agave nectar, each has its own unique taste. Sample from the margaritas list, or go for shots from their ample tequila list. From Cabo Wabo Reposado to Casa Noble Crystal, Patron, and other top notch tequila options, the choice is yours! Stay at the bar and throw down margaritas all night, or order up these cocktails or tequila shots at the table while you dine on their tasty Mexican food.





Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 978-2170

www.graciasmadreweho.com 8905 Melrose AveWest Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 978-2170 Situated in a beautiful space with an incredible outdoor patio, Gracias Madre is not only one of Los Angeles’ top spots to dine right now, but its well known for their delicious selection of cocktails. Given the Mexican food, it’s to be expected that drinks here go with the theme. You’ll find house margaritas, including their Purista with tequila reposado, agave, lime, orange bitters, and a sweet citrus salt rim, as well as the Mero Mero cocktail with mezcal, tequila reposado, artichoke & cherry liqueur, italian sweet vermouth and orange bitters, and much more. Want a fruity cocktail with tequila? Try the La Quinceañera with tequila blanco, kiwi, mint, and lime bitters, or the Mexican Fruit Standoff with tequila reposado, mandarin, ancho chile, yuzu, cucumber, cilantro, and citrus apertif. But, anything you order here is delicious, so you can’t go wrong. The restaurant also offers the 123 tequila flight to help you sample a few.





Tortilla Republic

616 N Robertson Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 657-9888

www.tortillarepublic.com 616 N Robertson BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 657-9888 Featuring vegetarian and vegan eats, this West Hollywood hotspot is more than just a pretty setting with great food. Offering a long list of cocktails ranging from margaritas to specialty cocktails, Tortilla Republic is the perfect spot to get your tequila on. This cocktail bar and restaurant offers several amazing drinks to choose from so it may be tough to decide at first. Our favorites? Try the Jalapeno Margarita with Cazadores Reposado, fresh jalapenos, fresh agave, and triple sec, as well as the Cucumber Lavender, with El Jimador Silver tequila, fresh agave lime sweet, muddled cucumber and house made lavender syrup. Other tequila margaritas include their social house pitcher which is great for a group of friends. Or, opt for the classic margarita with Tres Generaciones organic Reposado, fresh agave lime sweet and Cointreau.

