Win Free Tickets To Universal Studios Hollywood!

July 22, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Contest, Universal Studios Hollywood
The WAVE

Listen all weekend as 94.7 The WAVE boosts your summer fun with free tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood!

Want to go?  Just be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE and you’ll score four tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood plus qualify to win four California Neighbor passes!

Visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com to find out about the California Neighbor Pass for $129 online. So grab a Coca-Cola and swing by!

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2017 Hasbro. © 2017 DreamWorks LLC. and Paramount Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved. © 2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live