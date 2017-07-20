Sports World And Twitter React To OJ Simpson Being Granted Parole

Bryan Altman

Experts predicted it would happen, but many were still in shock when a Nevada parole board decided that O.J. Simpson would be granted parole after serving just nine years of his 33-year sentence in prison for his role in a Las Vegas hotel heist in 2007.

Reaction on social media came in swiftly and in drastically different tones with some praising the decision, others deriding it, and some finding humor in it.

Here’s how the sports world and the Twitter universe responded to the news.

JUICE WAS GRANTED PAROLE!!!!! 😳😳😳😎 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) July 20, 2017

OJ wins again! — Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) July 20, 2017

Excited for OJ…🙏🏾 — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 20, 2017

