Sports World And Twitter React To OJ Simpson Being Granted Parole

Experts predicted it would happen, but many were still in shock when a Nevada parole board decided that O.J. Simpson would be granted parole after serving just nine years of his 33-year sentence in prison for his role in a Las Vegas hotel heist in 2007.
Reaction on social media came in swiftly and in drastically different tones with some praising the decision, others deriding it, and some finding humor in it.
Here’s how the sports world and the Twitter universe responded to the news.
