Sports World And Twitter React To OJ Simpson Being Granted Parole

July 20, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: O.J. Simpson

Bryan Altman

Experts predicted it would happen, but many were still in shock when a Nevada parole board decided that O.J. Simpson would be granted parole after serving just nine years of his 33-year sentence in prison for his role in a Las Vegas hotel heist in 2007.

Reaction on social media came in swiftly and in drastically different tones with some praising the decision, others deriding it, and some finding humor in it.

Here’s how the sports world and the Twitter universe responded to the news.

See more reactions at CBSLA.com.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live