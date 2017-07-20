Pat Prescott Talks With Kool & The Gang

By Pat Prescott

Kool & the Gang are celebrating 50 years in the music business and they are at the top of their game. The popular east coast based group takes the stage at the Hollywood Bowl this Friday and Saturday nights along with the Village People and Morris Day & the Time for what promises to be a couple of high energy shows loaded with hits!

Kool Bell, one of the founders of the group, called in to the morning show to talk about the show and how they found success in merging diverse musical styles to come up with a signature sound that has attracted three generations of loyal fans.

Listen in to our conversation and then join us at the bowl this weekend.

www.HollywoodBowl.com