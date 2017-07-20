Maggie McKay Saw Savion Glover Perform, And She Was Blown Away!

By Maggie McKay

Whether you’re into tap dancing or not, if you EVER get a chance to see Savion Glover perform… RUN don’t walk to wherever he’s performing.

I just saw him at the newly renovated Ford Theater and he was AMAZING as always. I took my teenage son who didn’t know what to expect and he was in awe as well.

“The greatest tap virtuoso of our time, perhaps of all time,” is what the New Yorker said about Glover and I’d have to agree. He’s been tapping since he was 7 and made his Broadway debut at 10 years old.

Plus he has starred on Broadway four different times and is a Tony award winner for choreography of Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in “Da Funk.

He has his mother to thank for signing him up for his first tap lessons and shortly after he was studying under none other than Gregory Hines. His feet FLY when you watch him command a stage. He came to the public’s attention in the 90s when he was a guest on Sesame Street. Resume aside, watching his feet in conjunction with his infectious smile makes the audience forget everything else except what’s right in front of them… pure dancing genius.

The night we were there, the incredible Debbie Allen was in the audience and said she felt lucky to be there. Glover doesn’t take himself too seriously either which is endearing, he has FUN, loves what he does and it shows. Did I mention, he’s also an actor.

As for the approximately $70 million dollar renovation of the Ford Theater (always one of my favorites LA venues – think mini Hollywood Bowl), they did a fantastic job of keeping its charm while making it user friendly. Loved the terrace seating of tables as you enter, you can picnic as well.

But get there early as it is small and parking is limited, but they have several shuttles from nearby locations making it as easy as possible. To see MORE of this dancing legend visit SavionGloverProductions.com.