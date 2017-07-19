Top Activities And Things To Do In Huntington Beach

Biking
Pacific Coast Hwy And Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92649
(714) 555-5555
Want to get out and about with beautiful views of the water? Rent, or bring your own bike, and follow the bike path with the beauty of the ocean in view! It’s a great way to get out, get some exercise, and have some great fun. There bike trail in Huntington Beach is one of the most popular activities in the area. The trail takes you from Sunset Beach all the way to the peninsula in Newport Beach and it’s very safe.
Drink Beers
Beachwood Brewing
7631 Woodwind Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
(714) 375-0949
www.beachwoodbbq.com
Beachwood Brewing is one of Southern California’s top breweries. Why not grab a beer with friends and sample the delicious suds all day long? As one of Huntington Beach’s best brewing companies, you can sample great beers in a fun atmosphere! With inexpensive beers, trivia nights on certain evenings, and a great crowd, it’s perfect for beer aficionados and those who want to just have a great time.
Huntington Beach Downtown
92646, 300 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
www.hbdowntown.com
Huntington Beach Downtown is a great destination to enjoy great food, entertainment, shopping and more. Take in the beachy vibe, attend farmers’ markets, visit art in the park events, and take part in much more. The area offers great restaurants like Duke’s, Naugles Tacos & Burgers, Old Crow Smokehouse, Gallaghers Pub, The Funnel House, and so many others. Other activities include bike rentals, the downtown Library, fishing, the International Surfing Museum, Segway Tours and much more. Ready to go shopping? There are tons of stores, including Sketchers, Billabong, Jack’s Surfboards, and more.
International Surfing Museum
411 Olive Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 300-8836
www.surfingmuseum.org
Huntington Beach is home to many of the greatest surfers of our time and it is only fitting that it is also the home to the iconic historical museum. The museum offers great service and sensational gift shop surf items for those visiting the city and looking to connect with the surfing world. There are numerous items that are best-selling and the Christopher Medals bring nostalgia for the surfers, who is considered a patron saint of travelers. If you happen to have a membership to the museum, you will receive discounts on items in the gift shop. A fun fact about this location is that it includes the camera used to film the classic “Endless Summer” surf film. The Museum is also a local treasure and is dedicated to the legendary Duke Kahanamoku.
Huntington Central Park
18000 Golden W St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-5486
www.huntingtonbeachca.gov
The Huntington Central Park is one of the great treasures of the community. With plenty of amenities, including a picnic facility, four playgrounds, a nature center, frisbee golf, horseshoes, lakes, equestrian trails, a dog park, a exercise course and restaurants, there’s plenty to take in here. The Park is the largest city owned park in Orange County covering over 350 acres of land and acts as a peaceful setting with open grass fields, beautiful trees and more nature to enjoy. Go for a picnic, a bike ride, play and stroll along the paved paths.
Bolsa Chica Conservancy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
www.bolsachica.org
The Bolsa Chica Conservancy is truly a treasure in the area. The ecological reserve is designated to protect the coastal wetlands and for those nature lovers it’s a terrific place to walk around and enjoy the incredible scenery. View endangered species, and beautiful landscapes.