Guide To Eat See Hear 2017 Outdoor Movie Series

Bringing together movies, music, food and more, Eat|See|Hear is one of LA’s best summer events. What’s on hand? Well, a little bit of everything really. Each week, a movie is screened in a different location outdoors and under the stars as patrons enjoy top notch food from LA’s best food trucks. And, if that wasn’t enough, this year features a great line up of bands featuring their music to enjoy.
 

 
(credit: Spin PR)

Movies

Running from March till the end of September, Eat|See|Hear rolls out a new movie each week from its arsenal including pop hits like La La Land, Top Gun, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Mean Girls and more! Displayed on three story tall, 52-foot wide inflatable movie screens along with high definition audio, patrons are invited to sit out under the Summer night sky and enjoy a great movie each week!
 

 
(credit: Sharon S./Yelp)

Food Trucks

Forget going to a restaurant on a Saturday night! Instead, let the gourmet food come to you while you enjoy a great outdoor movie and music. Eat|See|Hear is known for their food trucks. In fact, LA’s best food trucks join in on the fun including Cousins Maine Lobster, Pico House, The Grilled Cheese Truck, Holy Moly, Bool BBQ, Wise BBQ, Coolhaus, Border Grill, Big Bunz Burgerz, Me So Hungry, Wings n Waffles, Mandoline Grill, Surfer Taco, Wafl, Pudding Truck, Royal Red Velvet and many more. For a full list of trucks, view the schedule below or visit Eat|See|Hear Food Trucks.
 

 
(credit: Drew R./Yelp)

Music

If a great flick and LA’s hottest food trucks weren’t enough, Eat|See|Hear turns it up a notch by inviting some of music’s top acts to perform before the movie and warm up the night. This year, one band will be performing each week, including Paper Pilots, The Dead Ships, Magic Bronson, Lauren Ruth Ward, Isla June, Sleeplust, East of Eli, State to State, Disco Shrine, TV Heads, Shunkan and many others.
 

 
Tickets & Schedule
Running from May through September, each week presents a different movie along with musical guests and terrific food. Buy tickets at www.eatseehear.com.
 

 
JUNE 2017
 
(credit: Xander G./yelp)

(credit: Xander G./yelp)


June 1, 2017
 
Movie
Barbarella
 
Location
Laemmle NoHo 7
5240 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
 
Event Times
7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
 
 

 
June 3, 2017
 
Movie
Friday
 
Location
LA State Historic Park
1245 N Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
 
Event Times
5:30 pm – 11:00 pm
 
 

 
(credit: Xander G./yelp)

June 8, 2017
 
Movie
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
 
Location
Laemmle NoHo 7
5240 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
 
Event Times
7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
 
 

 
(Credit: Eat I See I Hear)

June 10, 2017
 
Movie
The Princess Bride
 
Location
Autry Museum in Griffith Park
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles, CA 90027
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30, Music 7:00, Movie 8:30
 
Food Trucks
Brasil Kiss, Green Truck, Swami’s Sandwiches, Slummin Gourmet, Ta Boom, Woody’s Grill and more.
 
 

 
June 15, 2017
 
Movie
Tootsie
 
Location
Laemmle NoHo 7
5240 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
 
Event Times
Doors: 7pm, Trivia Raffle: 7:30pm, Movie: 7:40pm
 

 
June 17, 2017
 
Movie
La La Land
 
Location
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
100 N Garfield Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30, Music 7:30, Movie 8:30
 
Food Trucks
Brasil Kiss, Comet BBQ, Deli Doctor, Cousins Maine Lobster, Jogasaki Burrito, India Jones and many more.
 
Musical Guest
Lauren Ruth Ward
 
 
June 22, 2017
 
Movie
Cabaret
 
Location
Laemmle NoHo 7
5240 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
 
Event Times
Doors: 7pm, Trivia Raffle: 7:30pm, Movie: 7:40pm
 

 
June 24, 2017
 
Movie
Grease
 
Location
North Hollywood Recreation Center
11430 Chandler Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30, Music 7:00, Movie 8:30
 
Food Trucks
Blue Nova, Boba Ni Taco, Brasil Kiss, Romolo’s Italian Cuisine, Tender Grill Kitchen, Vchos and more
 
Musical Guest
Maureeen & The Mercury 5
 

 
June 29, 2017
 
Movie
Cry-Baby
 
Location
Laemmle NoHo 7
5240 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
 
Event Times
Doors: 7pm, Trivia Raffle: 7:30pm, Movie: 7:40pm
 

 
JULY 2017
 
(Credit: Eat I See I Hear)

July 1, 2017
 
Movie
Top Gun
 
Location
Autry Museum in Griffith Park
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles, CA 90027
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm
 
Food Trucks
Brasil Kiss, Bison Burger, Burnt To A Crisp, Greasy Wiener, Roll’n Lobster, and many more.
 
Music
Everyday Animals
 

 
July 8, 2017
 
Movie
Singin’ In The Rain
 
Location
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
100 N Garfield Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30pm, Music 7:30pm, Movie 8:30pm
 
Food Trucks
Belly Bombz, Brasil Kiss, Cousins Maine Lobster, Deli Doctor and many more.
 
Musical Guest
Lone Kodiak
 
 

 
(Credit: Eat I See I Hear)

July 15, 2017
 
Movie
The Sandlot
 
Location
Autry Museum in Griffith Park
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles, CA 90027
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm
 
Food Trucks
Brasil Kiss, Frach’s, Greasy Wiener, Mandoline Grill, Royal Red Velvet, Street Foods Co and many more.
 
Music
East Of Eli
 

 
July 22, 2017
 
Movie
Die Hard
 
Location
LA State Historic Park
1245 N Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm
 
Music
Brasil Kiss, Creolala, Peaches’ Smokehouse, Lets Bowl It, Phantom, Surfin’ Sumo and many more.
 
Music
State To State
 

 
(Credit: Eat I See I Hear)

July 29, 2017
 
Movie
Young Frankenstein
 
Location
Autry Museum in Griffith Park
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles, CA 90027
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm
 
Food Trucks
Brasil Kiss, Luckdish, Rolling Burger Barns, Richeeze Grilled Cheese, Rushed Art, Yalla Truck, and more.
 
Music
Haunted Summer
 

 
AUGUST 2017
 
August 5, 2017
 
Movie
Mean Girls
 
Location
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
100 N Garfield Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30pm, Music 7:30pm, Movie 8:30pm
 
Food Trucks
Deli Doctor, India Jones, Okamoto Kitchen, Tokyo Doggie Style, Pudding Truck and many others.
 
Musical Guest
Disco Shrine
 
 

 
(Credit: Eat I See I Hear)

August 12, 2017
 
Movie
When Harry Met Sally
 
Location
Autry Museum in Griffith Park
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles, CA 90027
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm
 
Food Trucks
505 Food Truck, Babys Badass Burgers, Brasil Kiss, Mapuche Native, Pizza & Co, Steamy Bun Truck, and many others.
 
Music
The Captain’s Son
 

 
(credit: Jeff B./yelp)

August 19, 2017
 
Movie
Raiders Of The Lost Ark
 
Location
La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills
325 South La Cienega Boulevard
Beverly Hills, CA 90211
 
Event Times
Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm
 
Food Trucks
Brasil Kiss, Deli Doctor, Pico House, Me So Hungry and many others.
 
Music
TV Heads
 

 
August 25, 2017
 
Movie
Depeche Mode: 101
 
Location
Rose Bowl Stadium
1001 Rose Bowl Drive
Pasadena, CA 91103
 
Event Times
Doors: 5pm, Music: 7pm, Movie: 8pm
 
Food Trucks
Brasil Kiss, Belly Bombz, Cousins Maine Lobster, Deli Doctor and many others
 
Music
DJ Richard Blade
 

 
SEPTEMBER 2017
 
(Credit: Eat I See I Hear)

September 2, 2017
 
Movie
Goodfellas
 
Location
Autry Museum in Griffith Park
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles, CA 90027
 
Event Times
Doors 5pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8pm
 
Food Trucks
Brasil Kiss, Farmers Belly, Holy Moly, Mad Pambazos, Made In Brooklyn Pizza and many others.
 
Music
Trapdoor Social
 

 
September 9, 2017
 
Movie
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
 
Location
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
100 N Garfield Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
 
Event Times
Doors 5pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8pm
 
Food Trucks
Blast Ice Cream, Brasil Kiss, Pho King Awesome, Ralph n’ Richies, and many others.
 
Music
Flower Punks
 

 
September 16, 2017
 
Movie
Amelie
 
Location
Santa Monica High School Amphitheatre
601 Pico Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90405
 
Event Times
Doors 5pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8pm
 
Food Trucks
Brazil Kiss, Creative Eats, and many others.
 
Music
Shunkan
