Fantasmic! Is Back At DISNEYLAND® Resort And The WAVE Is Sending You!

Fantasmic! is back and 94.7 The WAVE wants to send you to the Disneyland® Resort to experience this classic nighttime spectacular – now featuring new scenes and special effects!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE will win a pair of 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to witness the return of the fiery Fantasmic, one of the most popular shows in Disneyland® history!

Keep listening for your next chance to win from your friends at 94.7 The WAVE!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE!

All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice.

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney