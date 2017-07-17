Fantasmic! Is Back At DISNEYLAND® Resort And The WAVE Is Sending You!

Contest, DIsneyland, DIsneyland Resort, Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! is back and 94.7 The WAVE wants to send you to the Disneyland® Resort to experience this classic nighttime spectacular – now featuring new scenes and special effects!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE will win a pair of 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to witness the return of the fiery Fantasmic, one of the most popular shows in Disneyland® history!

All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice.

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

