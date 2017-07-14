Pat Prescott Shares Her Family Recipe For Mac & Cheese Day!

By Pat Prescott

July 14th is National Mac and Cheese Day and I can’t think of a better food to celebrate. We were reading today that packaged macaroni and cheese has the highest concentration of the dangerous chemicals that have been linked to behavior and learning problems. The Coalition for Safer Food Processing and Packaging says those chemicals have also been linked to genital birth defects in baby boys.

This news doesn’t mean we should stop eating mac and cheese, it just means we need to make our own! And to help you do that I’m sharing a family recipe with you. Nobody makes mac and cheese like the Original Pat Prescott (I was named after my Mom so I’m Pat Jr and she’s Pat Sr). Check out her recipe, with no artificial ingredients included.

Pat Sr’s Macaroni and Cheese

I – 8 oz pkg elbow macaroni

10 oz extra sharp cheese (grated)

1 1/3 C milk (Mommy uses 1/2evap. milk, 1/2 water)

1/2 stick margarine

1/2 tsp dried mustard

1/2 tsp pepper (preferably white)

1/4 tsp salt

1 egg (well beaten)

Cook pasta according to directions. Heat milk with margarine. Add mustard, pepper and salt. Add milk mixture to egg to avoid curdling. In casserole dish, layer macaroni and cheese. Hold back the top cheese layer until you have added the milk mixture. Add milk mixture now (milk mix should come to top of casserole). Then add top cheese layer. Sprinkle with paprika. Cook for 30 min. in a 350 degrees oven. Enjoy!!