New Maps Detail Earthquake Faults On LA’s Westside

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — New and very detailed maps of earthquake faults on LA’s Westside could make a major impact on any new development in the area.

State geologists worked for years to pinpoint exactly where the far western portions of the Hollywood, Newport, Inglewood, and Santa Monica faults run, even down to the foot.

The new maps show the Santa Monica Fault line cuts through Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Century City, Westwood and West Los Angeles.

It also shows the western edge of the Hollywood fault, and the northern end of the Newport-Inglewood fault, which runs through Culver City, Mid-City and Pico-Robertson.

If lawmakers sign off on the map, future development projects like apartment buildings, stores or office towers could not be built on top of the faults, under the Alquist-Priolo Earthquake Act.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)