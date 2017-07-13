Top 5 Pet Peeves At The Office

By Deborah Howell

Have a few gripes about conditions at your office? You’re far from alone.

Here are the top 5 problems American office workers would like to see addressed:

5. Temp too hot or too cold (guess which gender says it’s always too cold…? 🙂

4. Speakerphones (oh, yeah!)

3. Dirty restrooms and/or Foul odors

2. Difficult bosses

1. Gossip

I was kind of surprised that gossip was the number one problem in the workplace.

How does your list stack up against this one, provided by Kimberly-Clark in a recent survey?