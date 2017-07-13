Top 5 Pet Peeves At The Office

By Deborah Howell
Have a few gripes about conditions at your office? You’re far from alone.
Here are the top 5 problems American office workers would like to see addressed:
5. Temp too hot or too cold (guess which gender says it’s always too cold…? 🙂
4. Speakerphones (oh, yeah!)
3. Dirty restrooms and/or Foul odors
2. Difficult bosses
1. Gossip
I was kind of surprised that gossip was the number one problem in the workplace.
How does your list stack up against this one, provided by Kimberly-Clark in a recent survey?