Top 5 Pet Peeves At The Office

July 13, 2017 11:15 AM By Deborah Howell
By Deborah Howell

Have a few gripes about conditions at your office?  You’re far from alone.

Here are the top 5 problems American office workers would like to see addressed:

5.  Temp too hot or too cold (guess which gender says it’s always too cold…?  🙂

4.  Speakerphones (oh, yeah!)

3.  Dirty restrooms and/or Foul odors

2.  Difficult bosses

1. Gossip

I was kind of surprised that gossip was the number one problem in the workplace.

How does your list stack up against this one, provided by Kimberly-Clark in a recent survey?

 

