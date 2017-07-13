‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Westworld’ Lead Emmy Noms With 22 Each

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com/AP) – “Saturday Night Live,” powered by madcap skits skewering the Trump administration, earned 22 Emmy Award nominations, including bids for Alec Baldwin’s florid portrayal of the president and Melissa McCarthy’s manic, gender-busting take on press secretary Sean Spicer.

The long-running NBC variety show tied with HBO’s sci-fi drama “Westworld,” which also earned 22 bids on Thursday, to jointly top the field for the 69th Primetime Emmys to be presented in September.

Breakout drama “This is Us” received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since “The Good Wife” in 2011. NBC’s intricately told story of an extended family, a hit with viewers and critics, also earned bids for Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, who are competing with each other in the best actor category.

