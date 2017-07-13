Kid Rock Announces U.S. Senate Run

Today Kid Rock took to social media to declare his intention to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… kidrockforsenate.com,” he wrote. “The answer is an absolute YES. Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future.”

Currently, Rock’s site only features the tagline “Are you scared?” some campaign merch, an email signup and some political slogans which are plays on his lyrics. Sample: “Get in the Senate and try to help someone.”

Rock (real name Robert James Ritchie) has been rumored to be a candidate for political office in his home state of Michigan. Is this a creative way to sell more merch or is he for real? Only time will tell.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017