Best Waterfront Happy Hours In Los Angeles

Nothing’s more relaxing that watching the water lap at the shore. Add in happy hour, and you’re winning at life. We’re lucky that summer’s here, and we’re even luckier that a number of restaurants and bars with a view of the ocean have amazing happy hour menus on deck. Here are a few places you can enjoy discounted food and drink along with a great view.





The Venice Whaler

10 West Washington Boulevard

Venice, CA 90292

(310) 821-8737

www.venicewhaler.com 10 West Washington BoulevardVenice, CA 90292(310) 821-8737 Just steps from the sand, The Venice Whaler has all the beachside vibes you would expect. In pure Venice form, of course. With happy hour and late night happy hour, order a quesadilla or sliders, and sit back. Enjoy the chill atmosphere with the Venice Fishing Pier in the distance.





Nelson’s

Terranea Resort

100 Terranea Way

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

(310) 265-2702

www.terranea.com Terranea Resort100 Terranea WayRancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275(310) 265-2702 Terranea Resort is Rancho Palo Verde’s oceanfront property with several restaurants and bars on-site with great views of the water. Nelson’s is just one of those thanks to its fire pit-dotted patio facing the sea. The early bird crowd flocks to Nelson’s for discounted bites, beer and wine Monday-Friday. With tasty food and drinks plus views of Catalina Island, Nelson’s feels like a getaway, even for those who live nearby.





Hennessey’s Tavern

8 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 372-5759

www.hennesseystavern.com 8 Pier AvenueHermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 372-5759 Hennessey’s Tavern is right on The Strand with a perfect view of the ocean, especially if you’re perched on the rooftop deck. Happy hour is Monday-Friday with lots of $5 specials on bar bites, cocktails, shots, beer and wine. Hennessey’s is often a raucous, lively spot due to its casual nature. Maybe you’ll meet a new circle of friends over drinks during your next happy hour visit.





Yard House

401 Shoreline Village Drive

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 628-0455

www.yardhouse.com 401 Shoreline Village DriveLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 628-0455 Yard House serves up happy hour twice, including a late night version on certain days of the week. The bar offers discounts on cocktails, beers, and bubbly, plus nearly two dozen appetizers perfect for sharing with a group. The sports bar is part of Shoreline Village and sits right along the Queensway Bay, providing a serene view day or night.





A Basq Kitchen

Redondo Pier

136 North International Boardwalk

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 376-9215

www.abasqkitchen.com Redondo Pier136 North International BoardwalkRedondo Beach, CA 90277(310) 376-9215 Take a walk down the Redondo Pier, and you’ll find one of the few Basque-inspired restaurants in this city. Until 6 p.m. from Wednesday-Friday, tappy hour – a playful twist on tapas filled happy hour – takes over with discounts on beer, wine, cider and kalimotxos. You’ll also find oysters, ceviche, patatas bravas and other finger foods on the menu as well. After a round of happy hour drinks, if you’re up for it, ask for the porron pour. You won’t be disappointed.

