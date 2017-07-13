Best Waterfront Happy Hours In Los Angeles

The Venice Whaler
10 West Washington Boulevard
Venice, CA 90292
(310) 821-8737
www.venicewhaler.com
Just steps from the sand, The Venice Whaler has all the beachside vibes you would expect. In pure Venice form, of course. With happy hour and late night happy hour, order a quesadilla or sliders, and sit back. Enjoy the chill atmosphere with the Venice Fishing Pier in the distance.
Nelson’s
Terranea Resort
100 Terranea Way
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 265-2702
www.terranea.com
Terranea Resort is Rancho Palo Verde’s oceanfront property with several restaurants and bars on-site with great views of the water. Nelson’s is just one of those thanks to its fire pit-dotted patio facing the sea. The early bird crowd flocks to Nelson’s for discounted bites, beer and wine Monday-Friday. With tasty food and drinks plus views of Catalina Island, Nelson’s feels like a getaway, even for those who live nearby.
Hennessey’s Tavern
8 Pier Avenue
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 372-5759
www.hennesseystavern.com
Hennessey’s Tavern is right on The Strand with a perfect view of the ocean, especially if you’re perched on the rooftop deck. Happy hour is Monday-Friday with lots of $5 specials on bar bites, cocktails, shots, beer and wine. Hennessey’s is often a raucous, lively spot due to its casual nature. Maybe you’ll meet a new circle of friends over drinks during your next happy hour visit.
Yard House
401 Shoreline Village Drive
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 628-0455
www.yardhouse.com
Yard House serves up happy hour twice, including a late night version on certain days of the week. The bar offers discounts on cocktails, beers, and bubbly, plus nearly two dozen appetizers perfect for sharing with a group. The sports bar is part of Shoreline Village and sits right along the Queensway Bay, providing a serene view day or night.
A Basq Kitchen
Redondo Pier
136 North International Boardwalk
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 376-9215
www.abasqkitchen.com
Take a walk down the Redondo Pier, and you’ll find one of the few Basque-inspired restaurants in this city. Until 6 p.m. from Wednesday-Friday, tappy hour – a playful twist on tapas filled happy hour – takes over with discounts on beer, wine, cider and kalimotxos. You’ll also find oysters, ceviche, patatas bravas and other finger foods on the menu as well. After a round of happy hour drinks, if you’re up for it, ask for the porron pour. You won’t be disappointed.
The Sunset Restaurant
6800 Westward Beach Road
Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 589-1007
www.thesunsetrestaurant.com
The Sunset obviously believes that the happy hour lifestyle is the way to live in Malibu because they offer a discounted food and drink menu Monday-Friday from afternoon until close. The bungalow-style restaurant sits on Zuma Beach and showcases clear ocean views, whether you’re seated near the windows or not. Wine, cocktails, beer and dishes like avocado fries, fish tacos, fried calamari and tuna tartar are on the menu, along with the scent of salty, ocean breeze.