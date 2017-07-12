3 Signs It’s Time To Find A New Job

By Deborah Howell

More than half of Americans are unhappy at work. And yet they stay in their jobs year after year, feeling frustrated.

So, when is it REALLY time to try to find a new job?

You haven’t been promoted in years. You’re constantly stressed out while on the job. You’re unhappy with your compensation.

You deserve a better life than this! So if you’re truly not digging your job, get that resume’ polished up and out there, and work hard on those applications.

Your mental health and financial health are at stake.

Believe in a better job and career, and take the steps necessary to make it a reality!

You can do this! Godspeed.