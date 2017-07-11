‘Michael Jackson’s Halloween’ Animated Special to Debut This Fall

By Abby Hassler

Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit “Thriller” is the perfect theme music for any Halloween party, but today (July 11) CBS took this holiday appeal to the next level by announcing a new one-hour animated special, Michael Jackson’s Halloween, will air this fall.

The special will showcase songs from Jackson’s extensive musical catalog. Created and produced by Optimum Productions, the episode will also feature voice actors Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Jim Parsons and Lucas Till.

The storyline follows Vincent, Victoria and Ichabod the dog, as they are sent on a surprise, magical adventure at the This Place Hotel on 777 Jackson Street.