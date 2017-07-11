IOC Votes To Award LA Either 2024 Or 2028 Olympic Games

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The International Olympic Committee unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to award both the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics simultaneously in September to Los Angeles and Paris after hearing a delegation from L.A. argue that it stands the best chance of taking the Olympics movement into the future.

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two cities vying for the ’24 Games and both made formal presentations to the IOC Tuesday.

The vote all but officially secures the ’28 Games for L.A. because the city’s delegation has been receptive to the idea while the Paris organizers have insisted on ’24 because they said the planned Olympic village will not be available in ’28.

