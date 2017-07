This week is your last chance to win free tickets to see I Love the 90’s – the Party Continues Tour from 94.7 The WAVE!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE wins a pair of tickets to check out TLC along with Kid & Play, Tone Loc, Blackstreet & Montell Jordan at The Greek Theatre this Friday, July 14th!

Tickets are still available through TicketMaster.com or keep listening for your next chance to win on The WAVE!