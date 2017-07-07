Mother Posts Photo Of ‘Pierced’ Baby On Facebook, Says It Was Photoshopped

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Facebook mom says she won’t apologize for posting a photo of her 6-month old child with an apparent dimple piercing.

Enedina Vance took to Facebook on June 28 likely expecting a variety of reactions from other users with a picture of the piercing, which she later revealed to fake as part of a social experiment.

The paragraphs-long caption read in part: “It looks so cute, right?!! I just know she’s gonna love it!! She’ll thank me when she’s older lol If she decides she doesn’t like it, she can just take it out, no big deal”.

Vance says she received hate mail, threats to call child protective services, and even death threats in response to the photo:

“I seriously can not believe how many people missed that this was purely satirical, I actually used the hashtag #sarcasm lol yet people were still threatening to beat me to death, call child protective services, & take away my children lol I even explained within the comments that this was fake.”

Her explanation for the prank? Vance says she wanted to raise awareness about the practice of infant circumcision and its potential for medical and psychological side effects.