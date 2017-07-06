Listen to Coldplay’s Spacey New Song ‘ALIENS’

Coldplay released a new song today titled “ALIENS’ with all proceeds going to MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station), an international NGO which rescues migrants and refugees in peril at sea in the Mediterranean.

The track, which is from the band’s forthcoming EP Kaleidoscope, was written by Brian Eno. Fans will find his signature sounds immediately shining through. Production on the song was handled by Eno with assistance from Marckus Dravs, most recently known for his work with Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons and Kings Of Leon.

A sister release to the band’s 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams, the 5-song Kaleidoscope EP will be available to stream July 14 with physical copies on CD and vinyl touching down for a landing on August 4th.

Kaleidoscope tracklist:

1. All I Can Think About Is You

2. Miracles (Someone Special) – Coldplay & Big Sean

3. A L I E N S

4. Something Just Like This (Tokyo Remix) – Coldplay & The Chainsmokers

5. Hypnotised

Watch the animated lyric video below.