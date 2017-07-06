Best Places For Fried Chicken Sandwiches In Los Angeles

Much like the burger a few years back, the fried chicken sandwich is having a moment. Throughout Los Angeles diners are flocking towards eateries offering innovative and elevated takes on this American classic. While it’s hard to argue against the simplicity and affordability of Chic-fil-A, these delicious takes on the fried chicken sandwich certainly help to make the case.





Son of a Gun

8370 W. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 782-9033

www.sonofagunrestaurant.com 8370 W. 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 782-9033 Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo’s ever-popular sophomore effort Son Of A Gun may have a focus on seafood, but the fried chicken (of the land) sandwich is always a must order. Inspired by the signature specialty of Oakland’s beloved takeout spot Bakesale Betty, Son of a Gun’s superb cover version does the original proud. Crispy and juicy breast meat is accompanied by sweet and sour bread and butter pickles, crunchy slaw, and a kick of rooster aioli, all stuffed into a toasted, buttery roll. Try it for lunch when a reservation will be easier to snag.





Free Range

Various Locations

www.freerangela.com Various Locations This farmers’ market and food truck favorite exclusively uses free range poultry of the highest quality and The Original Free Range LA Chicken Sandwich is the perfect way to experience their phenomenal fowl. The key is the light, crisp tempura batter which allows the chicken to shine. The Fresno chili slaw offers the right balance of heat, while a creamy whole grain mustard sauce and sweet toasted Portuguese bun round out this savory treat.





Howlin’ Ray’s

727 N. Broadway #128

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 935-8399

www.howlinrays.com 727 N. Broadway #128Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 935-8399 Is there a hotter spot right now in Los Angeles? Frequent long lines and tear jerkin’ Nashville-style hot chicken have helped make former food truck Howlin’ Rays brick and mortar opening one of the biggest of 2016. Sure you can order by the piece, but it’s hard to top The Sandwich’s heavenly marriage of hot chicken and comeback sauce, the beloved southern mayo and pepper based cousin of a remoulade. Served with pickles and slaw and a buttered bun, it is definitely a meal that’s worth wait. Just remember, if you’re not a fan of pepper-induced pain, go easy on the heat level. You’ve been warned!





Plan Check

351 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

www.plancheck.com 351 N. Fairfax Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036 This popular local chain focuses on a menu of gastropub favorites brought to another level. Their take on the fried chicken sandwich, the Southern Fry, is no exception. The simply named sandwich is stuffed with out of the ordinary ingredients, pairing fried jidori chicken, green pimento cheese, duck breast ham, and pickles. The result is smoky, spicy, sweet and sour goodness.





Gjusta

320 Sunset Ave.

Venice, CA 90291

(213) 314-0320

www.gjusta.com 320 Sunset Ave.Venice, CA 90291(213) 314-0320 Simple equals better when it comes to Venice bakery and deli Gjusta’s glorious chicken parmesan sandwich. The Italian standard is served up crispy and juicy with fresh tomato sauce you’ll want to smother over everything, creamy buratta, and a sprinkling of parmesan. Served on soft house-baked ciabatta, this might be the best chicken parm you’ll ever taste.



Article by David Klein.