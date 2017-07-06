Best Kids Haircuts In Orange County

Colorful walls, toys in the waiting section and unique décor to captivate kids’ minds are just some of the best things about salons catering to children. It’s enough to get them excited enough to want a haircut.





www.facebook.com 3310 East Chapman AvenueOrange, CA 926869(714) 628-9906 Specializing in kids haircuts, California Kids is a great choice for your children, no matter how old they are. The relaxed atmosphere is amplified by the clean-cut interior and the addition of little things like an accessory wall and machines selling stickers and candy. Along with kids haircuts, they offer styling and up-dos for children as well as haircuts for adults so you can knock the whole family out with one visit. Upon your child’s first haircut, the salon provides certificates certifying your infant or toddler’s bravery and graduation from babyhood. California Kids also offers birthday parties for children that include hair styling, nail painting and beauty-themed goodie bags so that your little one and his or her friends can spend the day getting pampered.





www.sharkeyscutsforkids.com 635 East 1st StreetTustin, CA 92780(714) 665-4297 To get kids excited for their haircut at Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, plop them down in one of the various toy cars that double as salon stools. Kids can choose from a Barbie Jeep, Lightning McQueen from “Cars”, a Buzz Lightyear car, a Hummer, a police cruiser or even a NASCAR racecar. If that’s not enough to convince them, let them know that the salon is set up to include primo Netflix viewing throughout their haircut. In an attempt to expand and appeal more to older children, there are also Xboxes and PlayStations as well as access to sports and concerts on television. Haircuts also come with things like lollipops, mini-cures, rings and balloons. Girls and their friends can primp with a Glamour Girl birthday party, complete with hair styling, manicures, a fashion show, a pizza party and party favors. Don’t forget to ask about the Mom & Daughter and Son & Dad deals as well.





www.rainbowkidsfullerton.com 127 West Orangethorpe AvenueFullerton, CA 92832(714) 441-1016 If you’re looking for a bright, vibrant kids salon, Rainbow Kids is a great choice. The walls are painted blue with colorful rainbows and the stools are blue as well. There are two racecar stools—red and yellow—for children looking for something extra exciting while they get their hair cut. Instead of sitting back and relaxing, let them live out their dreams of being racecar drivers throughout their haircut. Children can also watch television to keep entertained during their visit. In addition to standard cuts and styling, kids and adults alike can select deep conditioning or clarifying treatments as well as fresh styles like spiky, curly and mushroom hair as well as braids, corn rows, up-dos and bang trims. As a business that has experienced success for over two decades, Rainbow Kids also specializes in haircuts for children with special needs.





www.kiddykastle.com 4460 Lincoln AvenueCypress, CA 90630(714) 527-0527 Over the last 35 years, Kiddy Kastle has specialized in haircuts for babies but they also offer children’s and adult’s cuts as well. They offer a first haircut package, complete with a certificate, a piece of hair and a commemorative photograph. Kiddy Kastle also offers haircuts for kids, teens, men and women as well as services including perms, root touch-ups, highlights, bang trims and styling for special occasions. While the exterior looks like any old strip mall, walking through the door will delight little ones—the walls are painted like castle walls with princesses letting their golden hair down from the windows. Along with little painted dragons, kids will feel as if they’ve been transported into their own fairytale. To top it off, they can get their haircut in colorful cars complete with steering wheels.





www.hairbears4kids.net 14161 Newport AvenueTustin, CA 92780(714) 731-5057 For years, Hair Bears has made haircuts fun for youngsters in Orange County. They, too, specialize in baby’s first haircut but have a variety of salon services centered around their favorite customers—children! Stylists aim to work with little ones to determine what they want their hairstyle to look like, just as a stylist in an upscale salon would. Those that are frightened are invited to get their hair cut in the shop’s custom car stool; they also allow kids to sit on their parent’s laps, but they try to build comfort and confidence in the children that visit. In addition to kids haircuts, they trim bangs, color and perm hair, do highlights and style hair for special events.





www.firstcut4kids.com 2614 East Coast HighwayCorona del Mar, CA 92625(949) 640-0956 For a fun, funky salon that has that luxury atmosphere of an upscale salon, visit First Cut 4 Kids in Newport Beach’s Corona del Mar. In addition to cosmetology courses, stylists learn how to interact with children. The salon is filled with color and pattern—green countertops and orange and white patterned floors—and each station has its own television with videogames, movies and TV for little ones to stay entertained. Instead of the little cars that most kiddie salons have, First Cut 4 Kids has airplanes at some of their stations for children to sit on during their haircut. As their name implies, childrens’ first haircuts are special to the salon; they stream them live on the Internet and offer parents a DVD of the experience along with before and after pictures and a lock of hair in a keepsake album.

