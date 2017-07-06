Baby Driver: Best of 2017?

By Bill Dudley

A rather unusual film opened last weekend to a fairly big box office. Baby Driver is by far the most interesting and memorable film of 2017 so far for me. It is a combination of Fast and Furious, only with an actual plot, and some great soul music from the past few decades that you will easily recognize.

Director Edgar Wright assembled some first rate actors to play somewhat smaller roles than they usually do. Kevin Spacey heads the cast of rotating bad guys including Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, R. Marcus Taylor, and bad girl Eiza Gonzalez.

The Baby Driver himself is a young actor you may not have heard of, but you will remember him. Ansel Elgort plays the getaway driver who has had a rather disturbing childhood. Orphaned at a very young age, he is raised by an elderly handicapped black man who shares the only love the kid has ever seen, until he meets a young waitress (Lily James). I really don’t want to give away any more of the plot, but I guarantee it is one you have never seen before.

With lots of action, and great music, Baby Driver is the perfect summer movie. And yes, if you remember a Simon & Garfunkel song by the same name, the film was loosely based on that 1970 classic, which you will hear at the end of the film. Baby Driver is the perfect summer film to take your mind off North Korea, and other unpleasant thoughts.