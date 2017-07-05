Pat Prescott Talks With Herb Alpert

By Pat Prescott

If you were born after 1970 you may have never heard of Herb Alpert, but this guy has some serious achievements under his belt. On his way to the top he won nine Grammys, had five #1 albums, released 28 charted albums, started a record label, and sold over 70 million albums. Alpert is the only recording artist to hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 pop chart as both a vocalist (“This Guy’s in Love with You”, 1968), and an instrumentalist (“Rise”, 1979). He is the A of A&M Records, the label whose roster included some of the biggest names in music history including George Benson, Quincy Jones, James Ingram, Janet Jackson, Elton John, Jeffrey Osborne and Queen Latifah.

You can see Herb Alpert and his wife, singer Lani Hall performing this Friday night, July 7th at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Summer concert Series. We caught their show at the Hyatt a couple of years ago and it was magical. Herb and I talked about playing there, about where he keeps his Grammy awards and why it’s so important to him to give back. Check out our conversation and then check out the show this Friday. You’ll be glad you did.

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Bank of the West Summer Concert Series

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

Friday July 7, 2017

For info visit www.HyattConcerts.com