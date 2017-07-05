Children’s Hospital LA Critically Low On Blood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The blood supply at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has reached critically low levels, hospital officials said Wednesday.

This comes as the Red Cross also Wednesday issued an emergency call for eligible blood. The organization stated that it has received 61,000 fewer donations nationwide over the past two months.

We are facing a #BloodEmergency. Donors of all blood types are urged to give now & help save lives. https://t.co/bVjNuTA5O5 pic.twitter.com/ohquhMfO75 — American Red Cross (@RedCross) July 5, 2017

In a news release, it said the shortfall would be the equivalent of not receiving any blood donations for four days.

“We need blood donations year-round to help us care for our patients,” said Dr. Ajay Perumbeti, director of Transfusion Medicine at the Children’s Hospital.

The hospital needs 2,000 units of blood and blood components each month to serve its patients’ needs, he said. The hospital’s goal is to attract 65 donors each day during July to replenish its blood and platelets supply.

There is often a shortage of blood donations during the summer months due to vacations and summer activities, the Red Cross said.

“We strongly encourage members of our community to please make an appointment with us to donate,” Perumbeti said. “Tell your friends, family members and co-workers to join so that you can make a difference and possibly save a child’s life.”

Donors need to be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. They must bring a photo ID and meet criteria for recent travel. The blood center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at (323) 361-2441 or chladonateblood.org.

For information on Red Cross donation opportunities, click here, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross app.