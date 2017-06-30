Neighborhood Guide – The Culver City Arts District



Throughout the years, Los Angeles has become a city of enclaves and micro-neighborhoods, each with their own unique shops, restaurants and flavor. From Hancock Park’s Larchmont Boulevard to the Downtown Arts District and now The Culver City Arts District, we’ve put together a list of the places you won’t want to miss out on in this bustling neighborhood. For other great ideas, visit our list of the Best Shops In Culver City

Top Shopping





HD Buttercup

3225 Helms Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(310) 558-8900

www.hdbuttercup.com



Opened in Culver City in 2005 in the famous Helms Bakery complex, HD Buttercup has since put its footprint on other areas in the city, including Santa Monica, downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and in Orange County. The brands flagship store in Culver City is an incredible 100,000 square foot space with unique, diverse and design driven furniture, rugs and home accessories which are always available for purchase. As a go to place for those looking to furnish their home, HD Buttercup also has one of the biggest offerings of designer rugs throughout California, and is a spot for some of the Los Angeles’ and the world’s most influential designers and creatives consumers. Find everything from bedroom furniture, living room items chairs, tables and magazine holders to lamps, coffee tables and sofas. There’s no doubt that HD Buttercup is a staple of the area and a must visit.

Arcana: Books on the Arts

8675 Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 458-1499

My Little Sunshine

8674 W Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 836-7400

Helms Bakery

8758 Venice Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(310) 204-1865

Platform

8850 Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232310) 883-5138

Eat & Drink





Cognoscenti Coffee

6114 Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 363-7325

Coolhaus

8588 Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 838-5559

Father’s Office

3229 Helms Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(310) 736-2224

Bar & Garden

6142 Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 876-0759

Lukshon by Sang Yoon

3239 Helms Ave

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 202-6808

What To Do





Kopeikin Gallery

2766 S La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(310) 559-0800

