Best Shopping On Abbot Kinney

Out of all the main streets, boulevards and avenues in Los Angeles, Abbot Kinney Boulevard has undoubtedly become the hottest of them all in recent years. Though the thoroughfare has always welcomed denizens of L.A. for years, the Boulevard has become a hot spot for shops, restaurants and other events which makes it an anchor for the city of Venice.





Burro

1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 450-6288

www.burrogoods.com 1409 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 450-6288 As its flagship store, Burro certainly makes a hit on Abbot Kinney with their great selection of both apparel, books, stationary and gift items. The store offers an eclectic array of pretty much anything you can think of and is a great place for getting a special and unique gift. From great notebooks, inventive and unique greeting cards, and bath/candles to jewelry (necklaces, rings, earrings, etc) and novelty items, it’s a great shop to get some great items.





Steven Alan

1601 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 452-3413

www.tevenalan.com 1601 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 452-3413 This unique casual/pretty clothing store has been a staple on the Boulevard for some time. With locations around L.A., the Abbot Kinney outpost offers clothes for both men and women, as well as great accessories like sunglasses and wallets. Great fitting clothes, stylish and up to date are some of the best ways to describe the items you’ll find here. Shop mens shirts, tees, pants, watches and glasses, or womens tops, dresses, pants and other fashionable items.



Garrett Leight California Optical

1522 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 392-3225

www.garrettleight.com 1522 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 392-3225 As the son of legendary eyeglass designer Oliver Peoples, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that when the protege sourced some of his fathers sunglasses from the 70’s in today’s world that it became a huge hit. Several years ago, Garrett Leight became a phenomenon in the eyeglass / sunglass world when he launched his brand. Since then, this optical company has taken off and the store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard offers a huge assortment of stylish sunglasses and glasses to try on and purchase.





Aesop

1504 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(424) 272-9882

www.aesop.com 1504 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(424) 272-9882 Billed as Aesop’s first L.A. signature store, this store offers all the great items the brand has been known for. With a unique interior, guests are invited to purchase a wide variety of cosmetic goods in terrific packaging, including items for skin care, hair care, body care, fragrances and more. It’s a great spot to buy a gift, or to buy yourself a gift from one of the top skin and body care brands in the world.





All Things Fabulous

1415 1/2 Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 396-3355

www.loveallthingsfabulous.com 1415 1/2 Abbot Kinney BoulevardVenice, CA 90291(310) 396-3355 Shop everything from comfortable tops, shorts, graphic tees and other clothing for women here. The storefront, which reads “atf” instead of All Things Fabulous, is situated in the heart of the Abbot Kinney thoroughfare and is all about comfortable but fashionable staples.





Le Labo

1138 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 581-2233

www.lelabofragrances.com 1138 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 581-2233 Terrific fragrances housed inside of great packaging is the name of the game of Le Labo. With an old-school interior that is aesthetically beautiful, Le Labo is the place to not only buy fragrances, but come up with one using one of their knowledgeable staff members. It won’t come cheap, but the experience and the product definitely make up for it. Come to buy, or just to peruse. Either way, it’s a must visit store on the Boulevard.





Shinola

1621 Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90291

(424) 322-2177

www.shinola.com 1621 Abbot Kinney BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90291(424) 322-2177 Just like the rest of Abbot Kinney and the shops, Shinola’s store oozes cool. The Detroit based company sells watches, leather goods, cool bicycles, journals and stationary items, as well as other goods.





Will Leather Goods

1360 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 399-8700

www.willleathergoods.com 1360 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 399-8700 Looking for a perfect gift? You’re in luck. Will Leather Goods, of Portland, Oregon, is a staple on Abbot Kinney. Offering any type of leather good you can imagine, essentials here include belts, wallets, bags, and other accessories like journals, travel kits, pet items and even leather footballs.

